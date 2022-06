Andy Murray’s quest for a first ATP Tour title since 2019 goes on after he was beaten by Matteo Berrettini in the final of the Boss Open in Stuttgart. More concerning, though, was an apparent left-hip problem for which he twice sought treatment in the third set before succumbing to a 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 defeat against last year’s Wimbledon runner-up.

