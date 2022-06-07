ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandy Moore Shows Off Her Baby Bump

 5 days ago
“This Is Us” star Mandy Moore just posted her first baby bump selfie since announcing her pregnancy.

The actress shared the pic on her Insta Stories while posing in Eddie Bauer workout gear. She wrote, “I was really sick for my first trimester again but happy to be feeling better so I can move my body and rock my fav collab. Can’t wait to get back to Cali and hike in this!”

The two-piece look, featuring black and white checkered leggings and a sports bra, revealed her midriff and just the hint of a baby bump.

Last week, Mandy announced she is expecting her second child, a baby boy, with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

The 38-year-old shared the sweet news with a photo of her 1-year-old son Gus wearing a “big brother” T-shirt, along with the message about how she’s closing the chapter on her role as Rebecca Pearson on “This Is Us” and starting a new one with her family.

“One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited. Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo”

"Extra's" Rachel Lindsay just caught up with Mandy last month on the red carpet, ahead of her pregnancy news. The actress stunned in a blue suit with black shirt as she talked about the "This Is Us" finale. Watch!

Also, back in December, “Extra’s” Katie Krause caught up with Mandy, who chatted about Gus, who was 9 months at the time. Mandy shared, “He’s saying, ‘mama, dada,’ and ‘light,’ and ‘tree,’ and ‘dog’ — he’s definitely chatting a lot, it’s so much fun, and crawling, doing all the things.” Watch!

