Storage unit thefts, growing corn, and lessons from the river

Woodruff man charged with making terrorist threats to have first court appearance. Wisconsin Judge finds lead election investigator in contempt. A Wisconsin coalition promotes Line 5 as safest option for transporting oil and natural gas liquids. Court documents show shutting down Line 5 would increase gas prices by half a penny per gallon. Vilas County committee visits Cranberry Island.
STEELE COUNTY, Minn. – Two Iowans are injured after a truck crash in southern Minnesota. The State Patrol says it happened around 1:25 am Saturday on southbound Interstate 35 near mile marker 29 in Steele County. Kyle Seth Skartvedt, 23 of Ames was driving a 2017 Freightliner truck when...
NEILLSVILLE – A 59-year-old man is dead following a crash involving a tractor vs. semi south of Neillsville on June 7. Law enforcement received the report of a crash around 10 p.m. on Highway 95, over two miles south of Neillsville. According to Neillsville Fire Chief Matt Meyer, rescue workers found a tractor upside down in the ditch and Thomas Kren of Neillsville unresponsive and was later pronounced dead.
SATURDAY 6/11/2022 – 10:05 a.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The two girls who were reported missing from Green Bay have been located. They are both safe and have been returned to their parents. Original story: GBPD looking for missing 4 & 5-year-old girls. SATURDAY 6/11/2022 – 9:25...
A man suspected of making threats against school officials is due in Oneida County Circuit Court today. Adam Bauman, 18, of Woodruff is currently in custody and the investigation is continuing. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says the Minocqua Police Department received a threat against school officials at Three Lakes...
A Wausau woman arrested after a routine traffic stop had tens of thousands of dollars worth of methamphetamine in her possession and is now being held on a $50,000 cash bond, according to court documents. Police in the early morning hours of June 4 pulled over a vehicle that did...
Residents of Lincoln County may want to make sure their storage is secure after a string of Burglaries. Last Monday, deputies investigated a burglary at a group of storage units in the Town of Bradley. The locks were cut off for six units. This comes after a similar theft happened at a unit location in Tomahawk.
OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) provided an update on the active call for service earlier on Wednesday in the Township of Oconto. According to a release, around 2:45 p.m., multiple calls were received by Oconto County Dispatch reporting a reckless driver on Interstate 41. After heading toward the reckless driver, deputies with the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office made contact with the vehicle on the side of Interstate 41 near the area of Frog Pond Road.
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Wisconsin was arrested on multiple charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle that had a person with disabilities inside, and later drove them to the hospital. According to the Madison Police Department, on June 5 around 2 p.m., officers responded to a...
A Wisconsin coalition is pushing the Line 5 re-route as the safest and most economical option for transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids across Wisconsin and Michigan. The Wisconsin Jobs and Energy Coalition stopped in Rhinelander Wednesday as part of its “Safest Way Tour”. A 2019 federal...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 32-year-old man was arrested this week after being charged in the death of a northern Minnesota woman who fatally overdosed last year.
Cordaro Ware was charged in April with third-degree murder in connection to the victim’s death, court documents filed in St. Louis County show. Duluth police arrested Ware on Tuesday and booked him into the St. Louis County Jail.
According to a criminal complaint, Ware allegedly sold the victim, identified as a woman from Midway Township, drugs on Nov. 21. The victim’s mother found her daughter dead in her room the next morning.
(credit: St. Louis County)
An...
A North Dakota man died in a crash in northwestern Minnesota Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 59 at 280th Street in Popple Grove Township in Mahnomen County. At about 7:37 a.m., a semi-truck was traveling northbound on Highway 59. The semi was driven...
Imagine this, you gather around the dinner table with your family and you are discussing your day. As you are explaining how no one works anymore, and how gas at $5 a gallon really sucks...Your youngest is going: "Dad, Bobcat...Dad Bobcat...Dad BOBCAT!" WKOW. Brooklyn, Wisconsin is in Dance County. It...
Judge dismissed lawsuit seeking to bar two Republican representatives and a senator from the ballot. Wisconsin COVID cases rising after Memorial Day Holiday. Save Our Rustic Road says it's making positive progress with Vilas County to preserve Rustic Road 60. Rainbow Hodags hosts Northwoods Pride Festival.
(St. Cloud, MN)--St. Could police say two people suffered gunshot injuries during a fight on a basketball court in a city park. K-M-S-P/T-V reports officers responded to Hawks Park Sunday at 5:05 p-m. As they were arriving they saw vehicles and people leaving the park. Witnesses said one shot had been fired. About 15 minutes later police were told two men had shown up at St. Cloud Hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
A woman who was driving drunk in a head-on crash in Marathon County that left two people critically injured was convicted last week of her sixth drunken driving offense, part of a plea deal in the case, and will spend time in prison. Heather E. Barrett, 36, of Stratford, was...
APPLETON, Wis. — Appleton police are investigating the deaths of man and a woman at a multi-family home in the 600 block of 3rd Street. Officers were call to that location at 8:49 p.m. Monday, where the bodies were discovered. The police department is releasing few other details in...
Conversion therapy is an effort to change someone's sexual orientation or gender identity. The practice is widely rejected by the medical community and has harmful impacts on the LGBTQ community, especially youth in the community.
LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan candidate for governor, Ryan Kelley, faces misdemeanor criminal charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol. Kelley was arrested by the FBI Thursday at his home in Allendale in western Michigan. He is scheduled to appear Thursday at the U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids.
Comments / 0