Merrill, WI

Storage unit thefts, growing corn, and lessons from the river

wxpr.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew charges filed in death of Merrill woman. Lincoln County Sheriff Office...

www.wxpr.org

wxpr.org

School threat suspect in court, Line 5 pipeline, and a visit to Cranberry Island

Woodruff man charged with making terrorist threats to have first court appearance. Wisconsin Judge finds lead election investigator in contempt. A Wisconsin coalition promotes Line 5 as safest option for transporting oil and natural gas liquids. Court documents show shutting down Line 5 would increase gas prices by half a penny per gallon. Vilas County committee visits Cranberry Island.
WOODRUFF, WI
KIMT

Two Iowans hurt in southern Minnesota truck crash

STEELE COUNTY, Minn. – Two Iowans are injured after a truck crash in southern Minnesota. The State Patrol says it happened around 1:25 am Saturday on southbound Interstate 35 near mile marker 29 in Steele County. Kyle Seth Skartvedt, 23 of Ames was driving a 2017 Freightliner truck when...
STEELE COUNTY, MN
wisfarmer.com

Man dies in tractor vs. semi crash in Clark County

NEILLSVILLE – A 59-year-old man is dead following a crash involving a tractor vs. semi south of Neillsville on June 7. Law enforcement received the report of a crash around 10 p.m. on Highway 95, over two miles south of Neillsville. According to Neillsville Fire Chief Matt Meyer, rescue workers found a tractor upside down in the ditch and Thomas Kren of Neillsville unresponsive and was later pronounced dead.
NEILLSVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: The 2 missing Green Bay girls have been found

SATURDAY 6/11/2022 – 10:05 a.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The two girls who were reported missing from Green Bay have been located. They are both safe and have been returned to their parents. Original story: GBPD looking for missing 4 & 5-year-old girls. SATURDAY 6/11/2022 – 9:25...
GREEN BAY, WI
City
County
Lincoln County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Crime & Safety
Lincoln County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wxpr.org

Suspect in Oneida County threat due in court

A man suspected of making threats against school officials is due in Oneida County Circuit Court today. Adam Bauman, 18, of Woodruff is currently in custody and the investigation is continuing. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says the Minocqua Police Department received a threat against school officials at Three Lakes...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Traffic stop leads to major drug seizure in Wausau

A Wausau woman arrested after a routine traffic stop had tens of thousands of dollars worth of methamphetamine in her possession and is now being held on a $50,000 cash bond, according to court documents. Police in the early morning hours of June 4 pulled over a vehicle that did...
WJFW-TV

Storage unit burglaries in Lincoln County

Residents of Lincoln County may want to make sure their storage is secure after a string of Burglaries. Last Monday, deputies investigated a burglary at a group of storage units in the Town of Bradley. The locks were cut off for six units. This comes after a similar theft happened at a unit location in Tomahawk.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One dead in deputy-involved shooting on US 41 near Oconto

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) provided an update on the active call for service earlier on Wednesday in the Township of Oconto. According to a release, around 2:45 p.m., multiple calls were received by Oconto County Dispatch reporting a reckless driver on Interstate 41. After heading toward the reckless driver, deputies with the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office made contact with the vehicle on the side of Interstate 41 near the area of Frog Pond Road.
CBS Minnesota

Man Arrested For Allegedly Selling Drugs In Northern Minnesota Woman’s Fatal Overdose

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 32-year-old man was arrested this week after being charged in the death of a northern Minnesota woman who fatally overdosed last year. Cordaro Ware was charged in April with third-degree murder in connection to the victim’s death, court documents filed in St. Louis County show. Duluth police arrested Ware on Tuesday and booked him into the St. Louis County Jail. According to a criminal complaint, Ware allegedly sold the victim, identified as a woman from Midway Township, drugs on Nov. 21. The victim’s mother found her daughter dead in her room the next morning. (credit: St. Louis County) An...
DULUTH, MN
Q985

Southern Wisconsin Family Visited by a Bobcat in Backyard!

Imagine this, you gather around the dinner table with your family and you are discussing your day. As you are explaining how no one works anymore, and how gas at $5 a gallon really sucks...Your youngest is going: "Dad, Bobcat...Dad Bobcat...Dad BOBCAT!" WKOW. Brooklyn, Wisconsin is in Dance County. It...
BROOKLYN, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Two people reportedly shot in central Minnesota at a city park

(St. Cloud, MN)--St. Could police say two people suffered gunshot injuries during a fight on a basketball court in a city park. K-M-S-P/T-V reports officers responded to Hawks Park Sunday at 5:05 p-m. As they were arriving they saw vehicles and people leaving the park. Witnesses said one shot had been fired. About 15 minutes later police were told two men had shown up at St. Cloud Hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WausauPilot

Marathon County Mugshot Gallery for week ending June 9, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
whby.com

2 found dead in Appleton home

APPLETON, Wis. — Appleton police are investigating the deaths of man and a woman at a multi-family home in the 600 block of 3rd Street. Officers were call to that location at 8:49 p.m. Monday, where the bodies were discovered. The police department is releasing few other details in...

