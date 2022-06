Join us for an afternoon of RED, WHITE & YOU food, fun and flowers. We'll be firing up the grill and serving mini-burgers, mixing the lemonade, making cheesecake and hosting Inga with her delicious small-batch, aged cheddar cheese she crafts on her farm, St. Isidore's Dairy in Osseo, WI. In...

OSSEO, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO