Two state spots earned for Shakopee teams at the section meet

By Tom Schardin tschardin@swpub.com
swnewsmedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJunior Lauren Dubois and eighth-grader Sammy Carr will be representing the Shakopee track teams at state. The two qualified for the Class 3A competition June 3 at the Section 2AAA meet in Waconia. Carr was second on the long jump with a leap of 17-4 3/4, while Dubois was third in...

www.swnewsmedia.com

swnewsmedia.com

Storm baseball advances to state tournament

The Chanhassen baseball team won the section 2AAAA title June 9, beating Shakopee 2-0. Chanhassen advanced to its first state tournament since 2015 with the win. The Storm needed little offense with junior Josh Och leading the way on the mound. The Storm scored the only runs of the game...
CHANHASSEN, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Chanhassen boys lacrosse wins second-straight section title

The Chanhassen boys lacrosse team is heading back to the state tournament. The Storm, No. 2 seed in Section 2, beat the top-seeded Shakopee Sabers 8-6 June 8. This is the second-consecutive section championship for Chanhassen. Chanhassen finished the regular season 11-2 and was No. 2 in the state in the May 23 rankings. Shakopee finished 12-1 but was ranked No. 4 in those rankings.
CHANHASSEN, MN
swnewsmedia.com

No state spots for either Burnsville team on Section 3AAA links

The Burnsville boys and girls golf teams didn’t make enough pars to get any state qualifiers. The Blaze girls had three golfers — senior Cassie Santelman, junior Kate Hoevet and sophomore Bailey Tilley — qualify for the second round of the Section 3AAA tournament June 6 at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids.
BURNSVILLE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Hicks, Youngquist named Ms. Minnesota golf finalists

Chanhassen’s Madi Hicks and Chaska’s Sammy Youngquist are finalists for the 2022 Ms. Minnesota Golf award. The award began in 2016 to recognize the outstanding female high school golfer based on performance on the golf course, academic achievement and strength of character. The winner will be announced June 12 at Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence, Minnesota.
CHANHASSEN, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Jump#St Michael#Shot Put#Sports#Minnetonka#Chaska
swnewsmedia.com

Prior Lake girls denied a shot at a third straight state title

There will be no third straight state title for the Prior Lake girls lacrosse team. The top-seeded Lakers were denied the Section 6 crown June 9 on their home turf with a 13-11 loss to second-seeded Rosemount in the Section 6 championship. Prior Lake scored a combined 40 goals in...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Chaska, Chanhassen athletes ready for state track and field meet

Area athletes qualified for the 2022 state track and field meet in the section 2AAA June 1 and 3. The state meet is June 9-11 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. One of the goals for senior Ryan Mercer's final track and field season was to improve from about 130’ to 150’ in discus. Mercer shattered that goal, recording a 162’ and 10” throw at the section 2AAA meet to qualify for the state meet. Getting to that point, however, had its challenges.
CHASKA, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Chanhassen softball season ends in state tournament

After making it to its second-consecutive state tournament, the Chanhassen softball team saw its season come to an end June 9. The Storm lost in the first round of the tournament, falling 3-1 to Hopkins. Shayden Benedict drove in Karina Tollberg in the bottom of the second to tie the game at one, but Signe Dohse hit a two-run home run for the Royals in the top of the fifth inning to take the lead. Sydney Schwartz struck out eight Hopkins’ batters but gave up all three runs.
CHANHASSEN, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Mayer Lutheran High School Class of 2022

Julia Beth Carns>«; Christopher William Corrigan; Samuel John Dennis; Brady James Engen; Luke Anthony Erdman; Madalena Felix Lopes>; Brooke Anna Gabbert>«; Houston James Green; Cali Jo Gutknecht; Isaac Allan Hahn; Chad James Heinlein; Ty Brennan Hoese>«; Marguerite Katherine Holland; Joseph Peter Ims>«; Anika Lynn Jilek>«; Abram Pierce Jopp>«; Elijah Timothy Jopp; Emma Rose Lade>«; Mathias Jackson Loder; Olivia Kristine Lueck>«; Abigail Grace Maetzold**>«; Brynn Elizabeth Martin>«; Teigan John Martin; Elsa Amanda McCarty; Lydia Claire Meyer; Sophia Ruth Morschen>«; Cole Michael Neitzel; Tyler Jon Neitzel; Dylan Harley Nelson>; Zachary Anders Nelson; Rylee Noelle Noerenberg>«; Caleb Michael Olsen; Connor David Olsen; Nathaniel Gerlad Pawelk; Lauren Alison Rapp#>«; Caden Michael Robbins; Kirsten Anna Ronholm; Elijah Edmund Rothstein; Maddison Danielle Saulsbury*>«; Brooke Elsie Sauter>«; Isaac Lawrence Schmutzer>«; Olivia Kandice Shimanski; Eric James Toelle>«; Shayla Rose Tondera; Emily Marie Trocke#>«; Olivia Lula Turner>«; Nathaniel Martin Voelker>; Lilly Anne Wachholz>«; Kallea Marie Waldron>«; Chloe Adeline Elizabeth Wulf>«.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee prepares for this year’s Big Taste of Fun event

Local businesses, restaurants and organizations are preparing for thousands of guests visiting Huber Park for Shakopee’s annual Big Taste of Fun. Big Taste of Fun is a day-long event planned for Saturday, June 18, at Huber Park, 150 Fillmore Street N. The day is made up of an array of activities and entertainment, including the Taste of Shakopee and Business Expo, Big Fun Day and the Minnesota Ironman Bike Ride along the Minnesota Valley State Trail.
swnewsmedia.com

Class of 2022 by the numbers

With Chanhassen High School graduation 7 p.m. Friday, June 10 at Grace Church in Eden Prairie, we asked Eastern Carver County Schools for some statistics. Celi Haga, director of Communications and Community Relations, shared these numbers from the Class of 2022. 420: The number of students in the 2022 graduating...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Carver County Sheriff's deputies respond to assault, thefts

Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents. At 3:38 p.m. deputies responded near the intersection of Foxford Road and Pioneer Trail in Chanhassen for a drug violation report. A Shakopee man was cited for misdemeanor marijuana possession during a traffic stop.
swnewsmedia.com

70 years ago: American Legion honors Gold Star Mothers

The school year for 1898-99 has ended with eleven pupils advancing to second grade; 23 advancing to third grade; 16 become fourth graders; 13 are now fifth graders; 8 are now sixth graders; 15 become seventh graders and 8 in the eighth grade. Last Tuesday was Decoration Day and seven...
JORDAN, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Obituary for Melvin R. Busch

Melvin R. Busch, age 85, of Jordan, died peacefully at his home with his family at his side on Monday, June 6, 2022. He was born on November 9, 1936 in New Prague to Arthur O. and Adeline S. (Wolf) Busch. He graduated with the New Prague High School class of 1955 and then completed his education at the Utilities Engineering Institute. Mel met Marilynne R. Kalinowski at a dance at The Prom Center in St. Paul. It was love at first site apparently for both of them! Melvin asked Marilynne for her phone number and barely without thinking, she blurted it out and went home to tell her brother that she met the man who would become her husband that night. He made an impression on Marilynne’s farming parents hearts on first meeting them when he devoured a large bowl of ice cream! The two married at St. Bernard Catholic Church in St. Paul on September 21, 1968. They made their life and raised their three children on a farm in rural Jordan. He served in the US Army Reserves and was a lifelong farmer, while also serving as an engineer with the New Prague Utilities Department.
JORDAN, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Prior Lake police calls: May 21 - June 7

The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents May 31 — June 7. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
swnewsmedia.com

Picnic with Police event in Shakopee June 15

Picnic with Police is returning to Shakopee from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at Lions Park, 1103 Adams Street S. The evening includes a free picnic dinner, yard games, raffled giveaways and more. Those wanting to attend should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets for the picnic. Picnic with Police also...
swnewsmedia.com

Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools hires executive director of business services

Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools has hired Tammy Fredrickson as its executive director of business services. Fredrickson will replace Julie Cink, who is retiring at the end of the school year. Fredrickson most recently served as the budget director for Minneapolis Public Schools for nine years. She has also held several...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Mounds View man dies in fatal crash on Highway 13 in Savage

A crash resulted in a fatality on Highway 13 in Savage on June 8. According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, a Toyota Avalon was traveling southbound on Highway 13 and a Honda motorcycle was traveling northbound on Highway 13. The two vehicles made contact at the West 128th Street intersection at approximately 1:32 p.m., June 8.
SAVAGE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Scott County Historical Society holds state trail ‘friends group’ kickoff meeting Saturday

The Scott County Historical Society is holding a Minnesota Valley State Trail “friends group” kickoff meeting Saturday, June 11, at 12:30 p.m. The group supports Shakopee, Scott County and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in their efforts to care for the Minnesota Valley State Trail. That includes volunteering for clean-up projects along the trail to spreading the word about future developments.

