Two state spots earned for Shakopee teams at the section meet

Melvin R. Busch, age 85, of Jordan, died peacefully at his home with his family at his side on Monday, June 6, 2022. He was born on November 9, 1936 in New Prague to Arthur O. and Adeline S. (Wolf) Busch. He graduated with the New Prague High School class of 1955 and then completed his education at the Utilities Engineering Institute. Mel met Marilynne R. Kalinowski at a dance at The Prom Center in St. Paul. It was love at first site apparently for both of them! Melvin asked Marilynne for her phone number and barely without thinking, she blurted it out and went home to tell her brother that she met the man who would become her husband that night. He made an impression on Marilynne’s farming parents hearts on first meeting them when he devoured a large bowl of ice cream! The two married at St. Bernard Catholic Church in St. Paul on September 21, 1968. They made their life and raised their three children on a farm in rural Jordan. He served in the US Army Reserves and was a lifelong farmer, while also serving as an engineer with the New Prague Utilities Department.

