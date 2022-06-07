ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

State agencies cleaned nearly 22,000 miles of Washington’s roads in 2021

The Suburban Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington State Department of Transportation announcement. Every year, more than 12 million pounds of litter ends up on Washington’s roadways and up to 40% – almost 5 million pounds – comes from unsecured cargo blowing out of trucks and cars. This debris isn’t just unsightly, it’s dangerous to motorists, people who...

thesubtimes.com

The Suburban Times

Final major changes for I-5 project in Tacoma coming up

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement. Buckle up and get ready for final changes to Interstate 5 in Tacoma. Our contractor is getting ready to put northbound I-5 into its final configuration from the SR 16 merge all the way to Fife. The latest WSDOT Blog has an update on when and how this is happening, what drivers need to plan for, including full overnight closures of northbound I-5 in Tacoma.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Tacoma City Councilmember McCarthy to resign

City of Tacoma announcement. “After nearly seven years of service on the City Council, I have made the decision to resign and focus my efforts on a new career opportunity and my family. June 22 will be my last day on the City Council. At the end of June, I will begin a new role with Comcast as Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs in Washington. I am excited for this opportunity, but leaving the Council is a tough decision for me, and not one I take lightly. Tacoma, you have entrusted me to make decisions, advocate and work on your behalf. It has truly been an honor and privilege to serve you. As I reflect on my service, I feel a sense of pride and gratitude for what we have accomplished together. I also know there are many challenges and opportunities ahead. While I may not be on the City Council, I remain steadfast in my commitment and care for our community. Thank you, Tacoma.”
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Daytime closures of part of Swan Creek Park planned for mid-June

Pierce County announcement. The northeast side of Swan Creek Park will be closed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 13-16 and June 21-24 while Pierce County crews remove gravel from a sediment pond. The park’s parking lot near the Pioneer Way East and Waller Road East intersection will be...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit reinstating in-person Board, Committee meetings

Pierce Transit announcement. Beginning with the June 13, 2022 Board of Commissioners meeting, and in keeping with new Washington State guidance, Pierce Transit will reinstate the practice of holding Board and Committee meetings in person. Meetings will take place at the Pierce Transit Training Center, 3720 96th Street SW, Lakewood, WA. The board room will be open 30 minutes before each meeting’s scheduled start time. Specific information on future Board and Committee meetings will be available at PierceTransit.org.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Some of you have asked about COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5. We will have those doses at our vaccine events after they receive FDA, CDC and Western States authorization. We will post information on social media when they are available. The FDA meeting is scheduled for June 15.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Public feedback period available for proposed free youth fares

Sound Transit announcement. Sound Transit has launched a public engagement period for a proposed policy change to implement free fares for passengers 18 years of age and younger. The Sound Transit Board is expected to consider an action in July to make fares free for youth, with the agency’s goal of implanting the change by September 1, 2022, before the start of the school year.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

58 Cultural Organizations Funded by Tacoma Creates for 2022-2023

TACOMA, Wash. – The Tacoma Creates Advisory Board (TCAB) has approved Tacoma Creates funding contracts for the 2022-2023 funding cycle totaling approximately $4.5 million, which will go to 58 non-profit organizations whose primary purpose is to advance or preserve arts, culture, heritage, and science. These organizations’ work includes a range of public programming for all ages, youth education programs, and a commitment to equitable and inclusive access for people throughout Tacoma.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Letter: Warning Steilacoom Toxic Chemical Spraying

Submitted by Greg Alderete. Paul Loveless has approved the use of toxic Glufosinate Ammonium as the sole method of weed eradication throughout the town of Steilacooms public areas. I first noticed this at the Chambers Street entrance to the Farrells marsh. So this poisonous chemical is leaching into the freshwater...
STEILACOOM, WA
The Suburban Times

The Pierce Transit June 13 Meeting Agendas

The Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners will hold a Study Session (click here for agenda) at 3:30 pm on June 13 and a Regular Board Meeting (click here for agenda) following the study session at 4 pm. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Clover Park School Board to Host Board Meeting on June 13

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold a regular meeting on Monday, June 13, at 6 p.m. It will be held in-person and live-streamed on Zoom and YouTube. Individuals can attend in-person at the district’s Student Services Center (10903 Gravelly Lake Drive...
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

The Lakewood City Council June 13 Meeting Agenda

The Lakewood City Council will hold a Study Session on June 13 (7 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Fewer assumptions, more kindness

With the Executive out of town on an adventure I am sure we will all hear about, I have been asked to be this week’s guest blogger! And if you know anything about me, I am my least favorite subject, but I am also a rule follower who drew the short straw.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Puyallup Tribe of Indians $20,000 grant helps Bates Technical College students in need

Bates Technical College announcement. Tacoma, Wash. — A $20,000 grant from the Puyallup Tribe of Indians will help Bates Technical College students experiencing financial crisis stay in school. The donation to the Bates Technical College Foundation’s Emergency Assistance Program supports students who are most at risk of abandoning their...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

CALL to ACTION: Attend Clover Park School District School Board Meeting

Tacoma Urban League announcement. On Monday, June 13th, at 6:00PM, the Clover Park School District will be discussing the investigative findings against school board director Paul Wagemann. This meeting is open to the public and vital for community members to attend. This will be a space to express thoughts, opinions,...
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

CPSD Staff Spotlight: KC Simpson

A Clover Park School District story. Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Lake Louise Elementary School paraeducator KC Simpson. KC has been with the district for 28 years. After relocating from Hawaii, KC noticed a change in her young daughter who was adapting to a new environment at Lake City Elementary School. KC began volunteering at school to support her daughter emotionally and connect with teachers but soon found herself becoming an integral part of the Lake City family. She then became a paraeducator for Lake City for 12 years before transitioning to Lake Louise in 2006.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Across the Fence: An Oasis of Quiet Beauty

The other day, my husband brought me back to a place I hadn’t seen in a long time. Kind of a secret garden with lots of treasure to discover. Floral treasure, art jewels. A place that is like an oasis close to the center of a busy town. Its entrance is well-marked, yet doesn’t betray how much beauty lies beyond.
News Break
Politics
The Suburban Times

Letter: Observations from 5/23/22 Clover Park School Board Working Meeting

Submitted by John Arbeeny. I attended the 23 May 2022 Clover Park School Board (CPSB) Working Meeting via ZOOM and came away with the following observations. The public is still awaiting minutes from the April 2022 Board meetings after over a month. This delay is unacceptable and unexplainable. For example, draft minutes of the Lakewood City Council meetings are typically published in The Suburban Times within days, not months, of the meetings. This delay in CPSB meeting minutes makes those meetings largely irrelevant to the public that long after the fact. No one reads “old news”.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Read Beyond the Beaten Path with Summer Reading at the Pierce County Library

Pierce County Library System announcement. Venture off the beaten path this summer with the Pierce County Library System’s Summer Reading Program. This year’s theme, Read Beyond the Beaten Path, takes readers of all ages on reading challenges with activities, events, prizes and more. This fun, free program is a great way to foster a love of reading for the entire family.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Local student named to UW-Madison Dean’s List

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has named Lakewood’s Miguel Mailig, School of Pharmacy to the Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2021-2022 academic year. Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor “dean’s list”, but some grant the “Dean’s Honor List” and “Dean’s High Honor List.”
The Suburban Times

Caring for Kids Making a Difference

Submitted by Diane Formoso. Caring for Kids is working every day to make a difference in the lives of our kids in need. Last month was busy with our garage sale and Open House. Both of the events took a lot of preparation, but they were very successful. This year,...
STEILACOOM, WA

