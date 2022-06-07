Michelle Obama spoke in Richmond’s Altria Theater Tuesday night

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former First Lady Michelle Obama is scheduled to speak at Richmond’s Altria Theater Tuesday night, June 7.

Obama will be speaking as part of a series by The Richmond Forum , a non-profit subscription service series in which speakers are invited to discuss specialized topics.

While Obama will be speaking at the Altria Theater, the program will also be simulcasted to the Dominion Energy Center. The program is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The Richmond Forum produces five programs each year for subscription holders. Subscription prices range from $130 dollars for an Online Viewing subscription to $345 for a Grand Tier and Rear Orchestra subscription.

