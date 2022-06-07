ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Obama spoke in Richmond’s Altria Theater Tuesday night

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former First Lady Michelle Obama is scheduled to speak at Richmond’s Altria Theater Tuesday night, June 7.

Obama will be speaking as part of a series by The Richmond Forum , a non-profit subscription service series in which speakers are invited to discuss specialized topics.

While Obama will be speaking at the Altria Theater, the program will also be simulcasted to the Dominion Energy Center. The program is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Man hospitalized in daytime shooting at Mosby Court in Richmond

The Richmond Forum produces five programs each year for subscription holders. Subscription prices range from $130 dollars for an Online Viewing subscription to $345 for a Grand Tier and Rear Orchestra subscription.

Diane Bell
4d ago

just a way for the Obama's to make more money off of us.

Lisa Stables
4d ago

The Obama’s were the worst thing that ever happened to the USA 🇺🇸

wankie
4d ago

How much is she getting paid to give the speech, and who lurks at the end of the money trail?

