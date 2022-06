06.10.2022 | 6:56 AM | EL CAJON – Traffic always comes to a slow down as drivers are merging onto the Hwy 67 exit when driving westbound on the I-8. Traffic was either stopped or slowed when the male driver of a semi-truck with a trailer didn’t stop and plowed through the other vehicles. He eventually stopped approx 1/4 mile away from the scene. 3 vehicles were destroyed. 5 people were transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital, 2 with major injuries. 1 female had to be extricated from her vehicle that was completely smashed in on both sides. The other white vehicle was a Lyft driver with 2 passengers. A SIG Alert was declared as the westbound lanes were closed for approx 40 minutes. The CHP is investigating. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

EL CAJON, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO