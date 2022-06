I’ve been struck by the opinion divide on the state of the economy between people with real jobs in America and the elite opinions in Washington. Gallup and other primary and reputable pollsters find that the public is very worried. About 2 in 10 respondents rate the U.S. economy as good or great. That compares with nearly 6 in 10 people who thought the economy was good or great throughout the Trump years. In other words, three times the number of people liked the way things were going under Trump policies than feel the same way about Bidenomics.

