Hosta Show returns to Soergel Orchards in Wexford

McConnells Mill State Park will be hosting a couple of outdoor activities this weekend. Geology Day will take place on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kildoo Picnic Area. Participants can join park staff for a guided hike to three different waterfalls as well as the historic gristmill. Those planning to attend should wear sturdy hiking boots, dress for the weather, bring a lunch and water. Those under 18 must be joined by an adult. Preregistration is required by calling the park office.

BUTLER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO