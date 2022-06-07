Hosta Show returns to Soergel Orchards in Wexford

The Daffodil and Hosta Society of Western Pennsylvania’s 28th Hosta Show is back following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The Hosta Show is a juried show that offers the opportunity to hosta enthusiasts in the Western Pennsylvania area to showcase...
June is National Dairy Month, and state officials are celebrating by asking residents to indulge in one of Pennsylvania’s most popular dairy products: ice cream. Officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development were joined by Gov. Tom Wolf in announcing the 30 creameries that make up the fifth annual Scooped Ice Cream Trail.
Sometimes you just want a pizza or plate of wings to go with your beer. The owners of Four Seasons Brewing Co. in Latrobe understand that and are working to satisfy customer cravings through a partnership with Marino’s American Eatery in Hempfield. They want patrons to be able to...
After three years, the full Shop ’n Save Westmoreland Airshow is back — and Latrobe area businesses anticipate an influx of customers during the action-filled weekend. “It’s a very big weekend for us,” said John Heiple, general manager of Sharky’s Cafe. “We definitely benefit greatly between having an outdoor facility and catering.”
Downtown Butler was taken over by Jeeps Friday evening for the 11th annual Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival. The Jeeps rolled into downtown Butler from all directions for the Jeep Invasion, as organizers chose to forego the Jeep parade in favor of a standstill event that allowed people to view the Jeeps and meet with their owners — at their own pace.
The SummerSounds concert series will host the Honey Island Swamp Band at 7 p.m. Friday in St. Clair Park in downtown Greensburg. The five-piece Louisiana-based outfit plays Southern rock, with echoes of Little Feat, Dr. John, The Allman Brothers and Levon Helm. The band formed in 2005 in the aftermath...
Jeep owners acknowledge each other by holding up two or three fingers from their steering wheel when they pass by on the road. There will be a lot of waving this weekend. Jeep enthusiasts will gather Friday through Sunday at the 11th annual Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival. Organizers are expecting...
It's going to be a busy weekend with fun events all around the region. There will be a Jeep invasion in downtown Butler, beginning Friday. Butler is known as the "birthplace of the Jeep." There are a lot of Jeep-themed competitions and events happening all weekend long at Coopers Lake Campground.
It’s fair to say that customers were clamoring for the opening of the Tarentum Farm Market on Wednesday. A small crowd gathered mid-morning, browsing fresh-picked strawberries, pepperoni rolls and specialty cupcakes. The parking lot of First United Presbyterian Church of Tarentum was transformed with colorful flower baskets, bright-red tomatoes and just-laid eggs.
McConnells Mill State Park will be hosting a couple of outdoor activities this weekend. Geology Day will take place on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kildoo Picnic Area. Participants can join park staff for a guided hike to three different waterfalls as well as the historic gristmill. Those planning to attend should wear sturdy hiking boots, dress for the weather, bring a lunch and water. Those under 18 must be joined by an adult. Preregistration is required by calling the park office.
LATROBE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Westmoreland Airshow is happening on June 11 and 12 at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport! WTAJ will be livestreaming the event again on Sunday with the start time expected to begin at 12:15 p.m. Times are subject to change based on weather. PHOTOS FROM THE 2022 WESTMORELAND AIRSHOW Featured among […]
The summer of 2010 was going to be “the summer of self-improvement” for Lucy Kelly. On the verge of turning 30, living in Pittsburgh’s South Hills and working as a speech pathologist in the Hopewell School District, she was looking for a hobby to fill up some free time.
A new blight-fighting program is set to come to New Kensington and Arnold now that the cities’ school district has gotten on board. The New Kensington-Arnold School Board voted Tuesday to join the Westmoreland County Land Bank. Its approval was needed for either city to join. Westmoreland County established...
Swimsuit and flip-flop season may be brief in Pittsburgh, but Beth Fay Lane is able to hold onto it longer than most with an innovative addition at her home. Lane, marketing director and hardware specialist at SPLASH Kitchen Bath Home, and her husband, Calvin Lane, were able to create an outdoor oasis at their two-story, Mid-Century Modern ranch in Upper St. Clair by building a custom indoor swim-spa pool space.
PITTSBURGH — Thousands of fans gathered around Heinz Field and throughout the North Shore Saturday to attend the Kenny Chesney concert. The country music artist has not been in Pittsburgh since 2018 due to COVID-19. "It's been two years, I know people that bought tickets two years ago," said...
The grand opening ceremony for the new Dunkin’ in Butler Township is set for next week. According to officials with the company, a ribbon cutting ceremony will be happening Monday to mark the opening of the Dunkin’ restaurant on Route 8 South. Dunkin’ officials say they will be...
After more than five years of planning, work and navigation of a global pandemic, Warner’s Bakery announced at the Titusville City Council meeting Tuesday night, during the business spotlight, that their restaurant, Warner’s Bakery and Cafe, is set to open the first week in July. “We are excited...
A tradition that can be traced to the Black Forest of Germany will continue for nearly the 80th year at Holy Martyrs Church in Tarentum. The Corpus Christi Celebration featuring sawdust carpets will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. next Sunday at the church, which is part of Guardian Angels Parish.
Shell plans to begin operations this summer at its new industrial complex along the Ohio River in Beaver County, Pennsylvania. The plant will use ethane produced at the region’s natural gas wells to make tiny polyethylene plastic pellets, which some people call nurdles. They’re used to make many kinds...
This three-story Tudor home exemplifies the beauty of industrial elements fused with the spirit of 18th century charm and modern luxury. It features an open concept circular staircase, gathering room with a stone fireplace wall, box beam ceiling, herringbone hardwoods and sleek black windows. It also boasts a show-stopper kitchen with a large center island; spacious dining with a built-in pantry and coffee bar; a geometry of gray shaker style; white quartz, stainless steel, hammered copper and sleek black fixtures. There is a private library as well as a home gym. A 550-square-foot owner’s suite offers a free standing soaking tub, dueling vanities, a spa-like walk-in shower and a custom appointed closet. A private back staircase leads to a sizeable third-floor retreat. An extensive lower-level remodel also provides a vast amount of sleek modern living space. The old-world-inspired front veranda and modern rear pergola offer exceptional outdoor entertaining.
Taxes will increase for Freeport Area School District residents next school year — but by how much depends on where you live. Those living in Buffalo Township will be hit substantially harder than those in Freeport or South Buffalo. That’s because the formula for the way property taxes are calculated in Butler County, where Buffalo Township is located, differs from that of Armstrong County, where Freeport and South Buffalo are located.
Comments / 0