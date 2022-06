PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thousands crowded in and around Heinz Field for the Kenny Chesney concert.The country music star made his way back to Pittsburgh on Saturday after postponing several shows due to the coronavirus pandemic. "I'm so excited," said Leslie Bucci, a Neshannock Township resident. "No shoes, no shirt, no problem," a group of people sang outside the stadium before the show. Many tailgaters told KDKA-TV that they had tickets to the show since 2019. "They've been in my Apple Wallet since December 2019, and last year I was so upset when they canceled again," one fan said Saturday. Some people...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO