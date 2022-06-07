High school baseball: Milton one win from state beeth

OREGON

The Milton High baseball team is one win away from a state tournament berth.

Jack Campion’s sacrifice fly with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning scored Ashton Goll with what turned out to be the winning run in the Red Hawk’ 4-3 win over Kettle Moraine in a WIAA Division 1 sectional seminal game.

Milton (20-6) plays the winner of Oconomowoc/Mukwonago in the sectional title game at 4 p.m.

Milton trailed 2-0 in the third but scored three runs in the inning to take a 3-2 lead.

Michael Birkhimer got the win in relief, with Campion recording the final three outs for the save.