Sunapee Harbor Riverway Corporation works to keep Sunapee Harbor open to public use

This is our third Bedford Explained Podcast. Today we will go back to the Cold War and talk about the Army’s air defense system against Russian bombers. During the Cold War, the USA developed and deployed the Nike-Ajax anti-aircraft missile system. There were over 200 sites throughout the country, one of them being right here in Bedford. They were here for a very short time 1957 to 1959. The launch site is still there at the end of Old Causeway Road. There also was a radar site at the Lewellyn Farm on Davis Road, which is now the Revolutionary Ridge neighborhood.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO