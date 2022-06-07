Sunapee Harbor Riverway Corporation works to keep Sunapee Harbor open to public use

An exclusive opportunity to own an oceanfront condo with a private stairway to the beach at The Dory Inn in Hampton, NH has hit the market at 1044 Ocean Boulevard unit 1B. This exclusive 900 square foot oceanfront condo features 2 bedrooms with sweeping views, 2 remodeled bathrooms, an open concept kitchen and living area, and a large oceanfront patio with steps to secluded Plaice Cove Beach.
A small town was left with a pile of asbestos-infused rubble and a roughly $4 million bill to clean it up when an intense blaze destroyed a vacant mill building in Orange, Massachusetts, this weekend. The town was already trying to address the asbestos in the long-abandoned building, but after...
It’s a bridge not too far. A lakeside property in New Hampshire comes complete with its own private island where a three-bedroom home awaits just 200 feet — or a two-minute boat ride — away. Realtor.com is reporting the property on Lake Winnipesaukee in Moultonborough, New Hampshire...
BOSTON — Saturday marked the first of 36-weekend closures of the Sumner Tunnel, excluding holidays, and backups are already happening. The closure started at 11 p.m. Friday night and one of NewsCenter 5's vehicles encountered a backup while driving along the Sumner Tunnel detour from Logan International Airport into downtown Boston — which utilizes the Ted Williams Tunnel — at 11 a.m. Saturday, a time that isn't typically all that busy when it comes to traffic.
AMHERST, N.H. — Some Amherst residents are now using bottled water after harmful contaminants were detected in well water. The perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, were discovered when a neighbor decided to get their water tested. Officials believe the contaminants are related to the use of firefighting foam...
A handful of prominent groups sought this week to join the effort to halt the Champlain Parkway. Construction of the route through Burlington is projected to begin next month.
A number of outdoor events are on tap over the next few months, including Haverhill’s Third Annual Longest Table Celebration, scheduled for Thursday, Aug.18. The event, hosted by L’Arche Boston North acts as a kick-off to the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce’s Restaurant Week. Jennifer Matthews, executive director of L’Arche Boston North told the Haverhill City Council Tuesday her group is excited to be holding this dining and entertainment experience at a new location this year, the Haverhill Boardwalk.
KENSINGTON, N.H. — The U.S. Marine Corps has identified one of the five people killed in a military aircraft crash as a New Hampshire native. Captain Nicholas Losapio, 31, and four other marines were killed Wednesday during a training exercise on board a M-V-22-B OSPREY. The Marines were based...
BOSTON — More than five decades after it went dark, a historic sign will again light up a Boston neighborhood each night. The Walter Baker Factory sign, once a landmark in the Lower mills area of Dorchester, was rescued with the help of a Community Preservation Grant from the city of Boston and support from numerous donors.
Most summer visitors to coastal Massachusetts flock to Cape Cod, a quintessential maritime region that has lured politicians and celebrities for more than a century. But in high season, it's not unusual to wait in standstill traffic for an hour or more just to cross the Sagamore Bridge from the mainland. For a native New Englander like me, the easygoing alternative is Cape Ann (often called the "Other Cape") and the surrounding North Shore, which includes a dozen or so towns stretching from Boston to the New Hampshire border. Over the years, I've frequently escaped to the North Shore's boulder-strewn beaches and small harbors; here, my recipe for a perfect stay, which I road-tested one gorgeous July weekend.
Residents all around Massachusetts and Berkshire County are getting pumped up as summer vacation is almost officially here. Sure, we like to kick off the season early as the unofficial start is on Memorial Day weekend. However, from Memorial Day until the end of June, many children are still in school. It's when the kids officially get out of school for the season that families can really embrace summer together by playing outside, camping, swimming, fishing, going on vacations and enjoying everything that summer especially Massachusetts and Berkshire County summers have to offer.
DUBLIN, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s newest historical highway marker recounts a generations-old tale of a 3-year-old girl who became lost in the woods and was guarded by a bear. The marker in Warren pays tribute to “Sarah Whitcher’s Story” by Elizabeth Yates. The marker...
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Friday was the last day of the filing period for candidates running for election in New Hampshire. And one well-known candidate, in arguably the biggest race of the cycle, filed for reelection. It was a raucous scene at the Statehouse in Concord as Sen. Maggie Hassan,...
NORTH HUDSON, NY. (WCAX) - The Essex County Department of Health was notified Monday that an individual was attacked and bit by a rabid fox in North Hudson. Authorities were able to locate a gray fox acting suspiciously. The fox was taken to a lab and tested positive for rabies.
Raise your hand if you’ve ever been affected by Toxicodendron Radicans. No? Well, how about by it’s more traditional name…poison ivy. It’s gardening and landscaping season here in Berkshire County, and one of the banes of landscapers is touching poison ivy. To be fair, it’s not...
This is our third Bedford Explained Podcast. Today we will go back to the Cold War and talk about the Army’s air defense system against Russian bombers. During the Cold War, the USA developed and deployed the Nike-Ajax anti-aircraft missile system. There were over 200 sites throughout the country, one of them being right here in Bedford. They were here for a very short time 1957 to 1959. The launch site is still there at the end of Old Causeway Road. There also was a radar site at the Lewellyn Farm on Davis Road, which is now the Revolutionary Ridge neighborhood.
Imagine the most magnificent fireworks display you've ever seen in your life. That feeling usually makes you smile because it is a memory blazed in your brain. I remember the first time I saw the Boston Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular. I watched it on TV as a kid, but never actually saw it in person until I was in my 20's.
Police are investigating a fatal drowning in Rindge, New Hampshire Saturday, officials said. Officers responding to reports of a missing person at Pool Pond at 3 p.m. were told a man’s dog was found swimming in the pond with no one around and the man’s belongings were found on a nearby beach. A man was found in the water of the pond and pronounced dead.
This Colchester home is located in the new Breezy Acres Co-op community. As you enter there is a enclosed porch with a wall of windows to greet you. The home has two bedrooms and charming woodwork throughout. Bedrooms: 2. Bathrooms: 1 full. Price: $39,900. Square Feet: 1,066. HIGHLIGHTS: front porch,...
GILFORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office has closed an investigation into former Gilford Police chief Anthony Bean Burpee. In a letter News 9 received from the Attorney General's Office to Gilford Town Manager Scott Dunn, it said there was insufficient evidence to prove that Bean Burpee committed a crime.
