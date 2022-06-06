ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galax, VA

Etta Alena Summers Billings, 90

By galaxeditor
 3 days ago

Etta Alena Summers Billings, 90, of Galax, Va., died June 3, 2022. She was born at Grant in Grayson County on Dec. 5, 1932, to Wayne...

Virgil Ray Melton Jr., 50

Virgil Ray Melton Jr., 50, of Lowgap, N.C., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 6, 2022, at his home. He was born in Galax, Va., Nov. 24, 1971, to Kay Manning and the late Virgil Melton Sr. He was a loving husband, father, son, pop-pop and friend. Left to cherish...
LOWGAP, NC
Virginia "Jenny" Lee Harmon Nobili

Virginia “Jenny” Lee Harmon Nobili was born at Radford Hospital on Aug. 10, 1942, to June Bayne Harmon and Mabel Winesett Harmon of Woodlawn, Va. She is preceded in death by her parents and an older brother, John David Harmon, who passed away shortly after birth in 1940.
VIRGINIA STATE
Leroy G. Cram, 79 Goode

Leroy Guy Cram, 79 of Goode, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at his residence. He was a son of the late Carroll R. Cram and Theo Marjorie Robbins Cram. He is survived by his wife, Sally Antoinette Felder Thomas-Cram. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM...
GOODE, VA
19th Annual Southwest VA Antique Farm Days

The Nineteenth Annual Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days will be held in Rocky Mount, VA the weekend of June 17-19. This Franklin County-based festival will take place in the Franklin County Recreation Park at 2150 Sontag Road (Route 619), just South of Rocky Mount. The Antique Farm Days Club that...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
LHS Wins Teen Driver Safety Campaign Challenge

With teen driver-related fatalities on the rise in Virginia, several schools are being recognized for their efforts to educate students about driver and passenger safety as part of the statewide Arrive Alive: Buckle Up and Slow Down campaign. Thirty-four high schools, middle schools, and youth groups across the commonwealth participated...
VIRGINIA STATE
Church News

Join us for Sunday School at 9:45 AM and at 11:00 AM for Morning Worship. Children’s Church and the Nursery are both available. Our Morning Service is accessible for viewing on Facebook Live (Bedford Baptist Church Bedford, VA) or you can view our livestream service on our website: bedfordbaptist.org. At the bottom of the page, click on either the Facebook or YouTube icons. We’re still enjoying Wednesday Night’s time of food and fellowship beginning at 6:00 PM. This event is open to anyone who would like to attend. Prayer Meeting and Bible Study will begin at 6:45 PM, except on Business meeting night, which is the 3rd Wednesday of the month. The Youth Mission Trip to Knoxville, TN will take place on June 30th. Mark your calendars for Vacation Bible School the week of July 11 -15 from 6:00 — 8:30 PM. No meal will be provided, only snacks. We are pleased with the turnout for the Community “Pick-Up” Bluegrass/Gospel Jam session which is held each Friday night at 7:00 PM in the Fellowship Hall. Our group continues to grow, and we invite everyone to attend even if you don’t play an instrument, singers and spectators are greatly appreciated. As always, we invite everyone to take part in the Ministry at Bedford Baptist Church. For information concerning any of these events, please contact the Church Office at 540-586-9564 or check out our website: www.bedfordbaptist.org.
BEDFORD, VA
Two arrested after Fancy Gap break-in

FANCY GAP — Two Sparta, N.C., residents are in custody after being charged in connection with a break-in at a Fancy Gap business. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies were dispatched to Fancy Gap Antiques for a reported break-in on May 24 at approximately 3 p.m. During investigations on scene, a receipt was found from Utt’s Campground, which included the name of a female.
FANCY GAP, VA
Galax schools get electric buses

Galax City Public Schools can look forward to joining a trend that’s likely to become the norm in a few years: electric school buses. Director of Operations Jeff Sharpe said that two new electric school buses, plus a charging station for each, are slated to come in November. Due...
GALAX, VA

