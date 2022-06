Getting a good night’s sleep is important for a host of reasons — not the least of which is the effect it has on your physical and mental health. Get a good night’s sleep, and those things are likely to be improved; toss and turn all night, and your health might suffer as a result. But if you fall into the latter camp, the source of the problem might be a lot bigger than just your nightly routine. New research suggests that climate change can have an adverse effect on the way we sleep.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO