ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

James Guy believes Adam Peaty could benefit from missing World Championships

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m03IY_0g3HIsoG00
Sport

Missing the World Aquatics Championships through injury could do Adam Peaty “the world of good”, according to long-term team-mate James Guy.

Peaty was forced to withdraw from the upcoming competition in Budapest after fracturing a bone in his foot.

Guy, who has won Olympic, world and European relay golds alongside Peaty, is part of a 22-strong British team set to compete in the Hungarian capital from June 18-25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Igz5D_0g3HIsoG00
Adam Peaty (second left) and James Guy (second right) won Olympic gold in Tokyo alongside Kathleen Dawson (left) and Anna Hopkin (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Archive)

The 26-year-old believes Peaty may benefit mentally from his enforced break and gain additional motivation for future events, including the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“It would have been our fourth Worlds together and I’ve always shared a room with him so it will be different with him not there,” said Guy.

“You know what? I think it might do him the world of good not being there. Mentally it will make him probably a lot hungrier and probably drive him a lot more for Paris.

“Someone of his accolades, it’s hard to keep that hunger there. You look at all of your greats, your Michael Jordans, your (Michael) Phelps’, they’ve all had a break at some point and I think this is his mental break a little bit.

“Seeing probably (Arno) Kamminga and (Nicolo) Martinenghi rattling the breaststroke without him being there, he’s going to think, ‘right I want to be there, I really want to get back and fight with these boys and show them who I really am’.”

Three-time Olympic champion Peaty won both the 50m and 100m breaststroke titles at the last three World Championships, meaning new winners will be crowned for the first time since 2013.

The 27-year-old from Uttoxeter, who has eight world titles in total, sustained the injury last month while training in the gym.

He is now focused on recovering in time for this summer’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Guy – a two-time Olympic and four-time world champion – feels the British team can remain competitive in the relay events in the absence of their star name.

We're not going to be down in the dumps, (thinking) Adam's not here, oh no, boohoo, cry me a river.

“I think the relays at Budapest we’ll get a line for the final and we’ll put our best team in the final,” said Guy, who is also set to compete in the 100m and 200m butterfly disciplines.

“We’re not going to be down in the dumps, (thinking) ‘Adam’s not here, oh no, boohoo, cry me a river’.

“We’re going to get on with it and see how fast we can do without him and see how we can challenge for medals without him there.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dustin Johnson Reveals Length Of LIV Golf Contract

Dustin Johnson has already resigned from the PGA Tour and announced his commitment to LIV Golf. However, the public wasn't aware about the length of his contract with the Saudi-backed league. On Friday, the two-time major champion revealed that he has committed to four years of LIV Golf events. This...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Commonwealth Games#Paris#Sports#European#British#Hungarian
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal: 'We got married to have a big...'

A fan asked the coach Carlos Moyá if Rafael Nadal's team had listened to Patrick Mouratoglou and Moyá replied by stating that he only remembers those who support Nadal. During the clay season, Mouratoglou explained that Nadal likes to play a lot during the clay season and it would be difficult for him to prepare well for the clay season.
TENNIS
newschain

Swede Linn Grant becomes first female winner of DP World Tour event in Halmstad

Linn Grant became the first female winner of a DP World Tour event with a commanding nine-shot victory at the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed in her native Sweden. Flying the flag for the Ladies European Tour at the mixed event at Halmstad Golf Club, 22-year-old Grant saw off her male challengers in style thanks to a spotless final round of 64 which took her to 24 under par for the tournament.
GOLF
The Guardian

Andy Murray loses Boss Open final against Berrettini with left hip a concern

Andy Murray’s quest for a first ATP Tour title since 2019 goes on after he was beaten by Matteo Berrettini in the final of the Boss Open in Stuttgart. More concerning, though, was an apparent left-hip problem for which he twice sought treatment in the third set before succumbing to a 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 defeat against last year’s Wimbledon runner-up.
TENNIS
newschain

Henry Arundell commits to London Irish with long-term contract

England prospect Henry Arundell has signed a new long-term contract with London Irish. The 19-year-old full-back was crowned the Gallagher Premiership’s discovery of the season on Tuesday night following a successful debut professional campaign. He has scored seven tries in 14 appearances for the Exiles, including a sensational solo...
newschain

Lauren Price enjoys unanimous points victory on pro debut at Wembley

Lauren Price claimed a unanimous points victory over Icelandic fighter Valgerdur Gudstensdottir on her professional debut at Wembley Arena. The Tokyo Olympic middleweight champion won 60-54 following six two-minute rounds in the welterweight division. Former kickboxing world champion and ex-Wales international footballer Price started confidently from the first round. Gudstensdottir...
COMBAT SPORTS
newschain

Quick ground set to scupper Trueshan’s Gold Cup run

Well-supported Gold Cup contender Trueshan is “very unlikely” to line-up in Thursday’s feature race at Royal Ascot, according to trainer Alan King. The six-year-old, who was 5-2 favourite with Coral bookmakers for the two-and-a-half-mile Group One contest, had drifted to 9-2 on Sunday morning, with the forecast set fair for the next few days.
SPORTS
newschain

Rowers set off on race around Britain to gather coastal data

Three rowing teams have set off on a race around Great Britain in a bid to gather the largest collection of marine scientific data from rowing boats. The GB Row Challenge will see three teams – Albatross, All Systems Row and Sea Legs – circumnavigate Britain while collecting data from coastal waters.
U.K.
newschain

Government’s Rwanda plan ‘is not safe’, court told

The Government’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda is “not safe”, lawyers have told the High Court. Migrants due to be given a one-way ticket to the east African nation as part of Home Secretary Priti Patel’s bid to curb Channel crossings, as well as campaign groups and a union, have asked judges to block their upcoming deportation flight.
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
139K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy