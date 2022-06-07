ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man killed when tree fell near Flushing after rainfall

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA father of two was killed when part of an oak tree fell on him and his houseboat, an inquest has heard. Paul Welch, 53, died from head injuries after the incident on a creek near Flushing in Cornwall last year. He was walking along the shore when the...

