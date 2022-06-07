Fire destroys RV home in Ryndon

——— Not to be behind the times, the Fourth of July Committee of Arrangements has concluded to have a voting contest to decide as to who shall act as the Goddess of Liberty in the car of states. Each vote will cost five cents, and you will be allowed to vote as many times as you wish. The tickets and box are at the Geo. Bruce’s store, and the following young ladies of the High school are in the contest. Fern Gedney, Lola Swetland, Lizzie Yates, Addie Garrecht, Millie Wilson, Susie Walther, Carrie Keith, Ella Chick, Hattie Hale, Ruby Lindsay, Katie Gheen, Alberta Benson, Lena Miller, Lulu Phillips, Jessie Keyser, Jessie Harris, Effie Johnson, Minnie Reckhart. Dig up your nickels and vote for your best girl, or somebody else’s best girl, just so you vote.

