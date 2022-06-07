ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko County, NV

Fire destroys RV home in Ryndon

Cover picture for the articleELKO – A motor home in Ryndon burned Monday night but the flames did not extend into surrounding land, according to the Elko County Fire Protection District. The residence at McKinley and Kayenta avenues consisted of a recreational vehicle...

KOLO TV Reno

Motorcyclist identified in fatal Elko County crash

ELKO COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A motorcyclist who died after crashing on State Route 228 in Elko County has been identified. The crash happened Tuesday, May 31, 2022 around 9:45 p.m. Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division said 32-year-old Tina Walker was driving a red and black Honda motorcycle north...
ELKO COUNTY, NV
ABC4

Silver Alert: 72-year-old man missing out of Weber County

WEBER COUNTY (ABC4) – A silver alert has been issued for a 72-year-old man from Weber County. Weber County Sheriff’s Office released the alert Saturday, June 11. According the alert, 72-year-old, Manuel Vasquez has been missing since Tuesday, May 31 in the S West Haven area. Vasquez is described as a white male, 5’8″ in […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Elko Daily Free Press

3 students arrested at Spring Creek Middle School

ELKO – Three students were arrested Wednesday afternoon at Spring Creek Middle School following an alleged assault on a fellow student. The Elko County Sheriff’s Office took three juveniles into custody, according to the Elko County School District. “The students will not be identified because they are juveniles,...
SPRING CREEK, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

This week's felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Jachai J. Calvin, 25, of Owyhee was arrested Jun 4, 2022, at the Elko County Fairgrounds for fighting or challenging to fight, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $3,640. Alberto Galban-Trejo Jr., 21, of Rigby, Idaho was arrested June 5, 2022, at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $10,000.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Elko woman accused of stabbing, killing ex-husband

ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested on a charge of open murder after police were called to her southside residence and found her kneeling near her ex-husband, who later died from a stab wound. Police were called to the mobile home on Bullion Road at about 7 p.m....
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Spring Creek man accused of using stolen cards at hardware store

ELKO – A Spring Creek man who served time in prison and was ordered to pay more than $700,000 restitution following a DUI crash was arrested over the weekend on charges of stealing credit cards and using them to shop at Home Depot. Dominick J. Palmer, 34, is suspected...
SPRING CREEK, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Pet of the week

ELKO — Meet the Elko Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week. Charles, No. 50331045, is approximately 11 months old, sweet and gentle and on the quiet side. He gets along well with both male and female dogs. Charles is very affectionate once he gets to know you, but...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Pony Express to ride across Nevada

The National Pony Express Ride is on its way across the West, and riders are expected to cross Nevada June 13-14. The ride is reenacted each year in June during the full moon. From April 3, 1860, to October 26, 1861, riders would carry mail day and night for nine days from St. Joseph, Missouri to Sacramento, California.
NEVADA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Elko woman arrested on murder charge

ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Wednesday evening at a trailer park on a charge of open murder. Brittany S. Figiel, 23, was taken into custody at a mobile home on Bullion Road around 7:45 p.m., according to Elko County Jail records. She was also booked on charges of battery with a deadly weapon and domestic battery.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Ernest "Leroy" Sanchez

ELKO—Ernest “Leroy” Sanchez, 82, passed away May 28, 2022. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Surviving are his children: Doug Sanchez, Scotty Sanchez, Stacy Sanchez of Spring Creek, NV and Jeremiah Sanchez of Lemmon Valley, NV; grandchildren: Micah Sanchez, Alycia Sanchez, Rachel West, Kimberly Bruner, Larissa Hardy, Shayla Sanchez, Dillyn Sanchez, Justin Sanchez, and Jeremiah David Sanchez; great-grandchildren: Sydney Sanchez, Sammie Noble, TJ Malone, Madison Sanchez, Kaylee Sanchez, Serenity Bruner, Nevaeh Bruner, Mason Bruner, Jaxon Leroy Greener, Bradley Hardy and Noah West.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Elko, Spring Creek graduates reflect on high school years

More than 450 Elko and Spring Creek graduates received their diplomas on Friday in back-to-back commencement ceremonies under sunny skies, wrapping up the school year for the summer. Spring Creek High School conducted graduation on a breezy Friday afternoon, with 181 students receiving their diplomas on the Spartan Stadium football...
SPRING CREEK, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Rewrite: News from past issues

——— Not to be behind the times, the Fourth of July Committee of Arrangements has concluded to have a voting contest to decide as to who shall act as the Goddess of Liberty in the car of states. Each vote will cost five cents, and you will be allowed to vote as many times as you wish. The tickets and box are at the Geo. Bruce’s store, and the following young ladies of the High school are in the contest. Fern Gedney, Lola Swetland, Lizzie Yates, Addie Garrecht, Millie Wilson, Susie Walther, Carrie Keith, Ella Chick, Hattie Hale, Ruby Lindsay, Katie Gheen, Alberta Benson, Lena Miller, Lulu Phillips, Jessie Keyser, Jessie Harris, Effie Johnson, Minnie Reckhart. Dig up your nickels and vote for your best girl, or somebody else’s best girl, just so you vote.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Serck expands services into Elko area

As equipment does the work it was designed to do, it also generates heat, and that can cause all kinds of problems if that heat accumulates. For more than 100 years Serck Services has manufactured and serviced radiators and other technology that transfers that heat away. This spring Serck began...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Joe's Fishing Hole: What is an 'edge'?

A number of years ago I learned that when looking for trout, to look for the edges. What’s an edge? Well, Mike Mott, a fishing buddy and former president of the Ruby Mountain Fly Fishers, felt that a better word would be transitions. In other words, where one type of water changes to another, one type of bottom changes to another or where structure or shadows create a transition or edge.
CARLIN, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

36th Elko Mining Expo underway at convention center

ELKO – Hundreds of vendors filled the convention center and surrounding area this week for the 36th annual Elko Mining Expo. Business owners and sales representatives networked at the event which hosted more than 300 booths. Elden Lowe, business department manager for Andritz Digital Solutions, demonstrated some of the...
ELKO, NV
eastidahonews.com

Family offering $20,000 reward for man who disappeared after ‘weird run-in’ with stranger

IDAHO FALLS – A 19-year-old man with ties to eastern Idaho has been missing since Saturday morning and his family is working with law enforcement to find him. Katie Wells of Rigby tells EastIdahoNews.com her nephew, Dylan Rounds, was last seen Saturday in Lucin, Utah, on the farm where he is working. Rounds apparently called several family members last Wednesday after having a “weird run-in” with a guy on a gravel road.

