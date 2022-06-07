Fire destroys RV home in Ryndon

ELKO—Ernest “Leroy” Sanchez, 82, passed away May 28, 2022. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Surviving are his children: Doug Sanchez, Scotty Sanchez, Stacy Sanchez of Spring Creek, NV and Jeremiah Sanchez of Lemmon Valley, NV; grandchildren: Micah Sanchez, Alycia Sanchez, Rachel West, Kimberly Bruner, Larissa Hardy, Shayla Sanchez, Dillyn Sanchez, Justin Sanchez, and Jeremiah David Sanchez; great-grandchildren: Sydney Sanchez, Sammie Noble, TJ Malone, Madison Sanchez, Kaylee Sanchez, Serenity Bruner, Nevaeh Bruner, Mason Bruner, Jaxon Leroy Greener, Bradley Hardy and Noah West.
