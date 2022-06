Human rights advocates refute the claim that crypto is useless. This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, NEAR and FTX US. Crypto critics have been emboldened lately. The New York Times this week published an article seemingly meant to convince people that because early bitcoin mining was concentrated, bitcoin’s ideal of decentralization was somehow compromised. The newspaper also published a Paul Krugman op-ed saying that bitcoin hadn’t found any uses in 15 years. That op-ed happened to come out on the same day that 21 human rights activists from around the world wrote an impassioned letter to U.S. politicians about why crypto had been essential to their work.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO