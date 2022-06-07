ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures fall after rally; corn, soy firm on cash market strength

Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

CHICAGO, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell 1.9% on Tuesday on a round of profit taking as traders closely monitored prospects for grain exports out of Ukraine. "Wheat continues to ride the wave of varied rhetoric from the Black Sea that seemingly changes by the minute," Matt Zeller, director...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

EXPLAINER-Why India holds the key to global rice market outlook

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, June 10 (Reuters) - India's surprise decision to ban wheat exports has raised concerns about potential curbs on rice exports as well, prompting rice traders to step up purchases and place atypical orders for longer-dated deliveries. Government and trade officials have said India, the world's biggest exporter of...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans set for biggest weekly gain in 2 months on strong demand

SINGAPORE, June 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were poised for their biggest weekly jump in two months, despite a dip in prices on Friday, as robust demand and delayed U.S. planting underpinned the tight supply situation. Wheat gained ground and the market was in track for its first weekly...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybean futures ease, a day after nearing record high

CHICAGO, June 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures weakened on Friday, after nearing an all-time high during a rally in the previous session that was fueled by strong export demand and concerns about U.S. supplies. Supply concerns remained, as the U.S. Department of Agriculture cut its estimates...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat, MGEX wheat weaken; K.C. wheat closes firm

CHICAGO, June 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures eased on Thursday as traders squared positions ahead of the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report on Friday, traders said. * MGEX spring wheat futures fell, led lower by new-crop contracts on forecasts for good planting weather that should allow farmers to speed through tail end of their seeding. * K.C. hard red winter wheat contracts posted modest gains. * The benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat futures contract settled 3 cents lower at $10.71-1/4 a bushel. * The contract dropped below its five-day moving average. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery was up 1-1/2 cents at $11.55 a bushel. * MGEX July spring wheat futures fell 8-1/2 cents to $12.26 a bushel. * USDA said on Thursday morning said that weekly export sales of wheat totaled 451,000 tonnes. Analysts had been expecting the report to show that export sales of wheat were in a range between 175,000 and 550,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

K.C. wheat jumps on reduced U.S. crop forecast; CBOT wheat eases

CHICAGO, June 10 (Reuters) - K.C. hard red wheat futures ended higher on Friday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture reduced its domestic production estimate for the crop, analysts said. * Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat and MGEX spring wheat eased. * The USDA, in a monthly report, pegged hard red winter wheat production at 582 million bushels. That was down from its May estimate of 590 million bushels and below analysts' expectations for 585 million. * Projections for U.S. soft red winter wheat and white winter wheat production increased from May. * The benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat futures contract settled 1/2-cent lower at $10.70-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery was up 8-3/4 cents at $11.62-1/2 a bushel. * MGEX July spring wheat futures fell 2-1/2 cents to $12.21-1/2 a bushel. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by David Gregorio)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy up 2-4 cents; corn down 1-2 cents; wheat down 9-10 cents

CHICAGO, June 10 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 9 to 10 cents * Wheat inched lower overnight ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly global supply and demand report, due later Friday. * For the week, the most-active wheat contract is poised for a more than 2% increase, it's first positive trading week since the week ended May 13. * The USDA is expected to peg 2022/2023 U.S. all wheat production at 1.713 million tonnes, down from 1.729 million tonnes reported in its May report. * France's soft wheat crop condition has deteriorated for a sixth consecutive week, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat was last down 9-3/4 cents at $10.61-1/2 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat fell 5-1/2 cents to $11.48-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat last eased 1/2 cent to $12.23-1/2 a bushel. CORN - Down 1 to 2 cents per bushel * Corn eased on Friday after four higher sessions, as traders positioned ahead of the USDA's monthly supply and demand report, though forecasts for warm, dry weather underpinned the market. * For the week, the most-active corn contract is set to gain 6%, its first week of higher trade since the week ended April 29. * The USDA is expected to lower 2021/2023 world corn ending stocks to 308.57 million tonnes from 309.39 million tonnes in its May report. * The U.S. agency is expected to drop Brazil's total corn production to 114.33 million tonnes from 116.00 million tonnes in its May assessment. * CBOT July corn last fell 1 cent to $7.72 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Soybeans firmed overnight, aimed at its fifth session of gains, supported by tight U.S. supplies and dry weather forecasts. * For the week, the CBOT's most-active soybean contract was aimed at a 4.4% gain, it's biggest weekly add since the week ended April 8. * The USDA is expected to drop U.S. 2021/2022 soybean stocks to 218,000 tonnes from 235,000 tonnes in its May report. * CBOT July soybeans last added 2-3/4 cents to $17.71-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Mark Porter)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-U.S. cattle futures consolidate near peaks, hog futures fall

CHICAGO, June 9 (Reuters) - CME Group cattle futures stabilized near recent highs on Thursday, with strong cash markets and a round of speculative buying underpinning prices. Hog futures fell as the soybean futures market rallied to its highest in nearly 10 years, raising the prospect of higher feed costs.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Indonesia eases export rules further to 'flush out' palm oil stocks

* Exports allowed for non-members with $200/T fee -minister * Firms can ship 5 times domestic sales volume during 'transition' * Farmers struggling while refiners' inventory high (Recasts, adds new details on export acceleration) By Bernadette Christina and Fransiska Nangoy JAKARTA, June 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia is further easing rules to allow more companies to export palm oil, an official said on Friday, aiming to ease bottlenecks and swelling inventories caused by an export ban and regulatory changes implemented to maintain domestic supply. The world's top palm oil exporter allowed palm shipments to resume from May 23 following a three-week ban designed to boost cooking oil stocks and keeping runaway prices in check amid growing domestic discontent. But exports have been slow to restart, with confusion over procedural issues and new requirements for firms to join a government bulk cooking oil distribution programme, where a portion of their product goes to the domestic market before export permits can be granted. Companies that had not joined the programme, however, would still be allowed to ship palm oil, providing they pay a $200 per tonne charge on top of the export tax and levy, senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan said on Friday. Luhut said the latest concession was to "flush out" and reduce high palm oil inventories that have prevented refiners from buying more palm fruits from farmers, part of its new "acceleration programme". Indonesia aims to export at least 1 million tonnes of palm oil products by July 31 under the scheme. Luhut also said the government would also allow companies to export five times the amount of palm oil they have sold domestically during a "transition period". That compares with a previous three times ratio. The finance ministry raised the maximum export tax for crude palm oil (CPO) to $288 a tonne for when government reference prices are above $1,500 per tonne, a regulation document reviewed by Reuters on Friday showed. Previously the maximum export tax was $200 a tonne for when the CPO price was above $1,250. Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi said on Tuesday that while the maximum export tax would be increased, the export levy would be slashed so that the combined ceiling for both would be reduced to $488 per tonne from $575 per tonne to encourage shipments. The reduction in the export levy has not yet been announced. Below are the changes to export tax rates for CPO ($ per tonne): CPO reference Pvs tax New tax rates price rates Up to 1,000 unchanged from pvs structure >1,000-1,050 93 124 >1,050-1,100 116 148 >1,100-1,150 144 178 >1,150-1,200 166 201 >1,200-1,250 183 220 >1,250-1,300 200 240 >1,300-1,350 250 >1,350-1,400 260 >1,400-1,450 270 >1,450-1,500 280 >1,500 288 (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty and Tom Hogue)
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to June 6

PARIS, June 10 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on the crop conditions of French soft wheat, winter barley, spring barley, durum wheat and grain maize, covering week 22 ending June 6. Figures are percentages of the crop area. SOFT WHEAT Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 22 average in France 2 10 22 63 3 Week 21 2022 2 9 22 64 3 Week 22 2021 0 3 15 74 7 WINTER BARLEY Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 22 average in France 2 11 23 62 2 Week 21 2022 1 10 24 63 2 Week 22 2021 0 5 18 72 4 SPRING BARLEY Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 22 average in France 2 15 30 52 1 Week 21 2022 2 15 30 53 1 Week 22 2021 0 2 12 81 5 DURUM Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 22 average in France 1 11 26 60 2 Week 21 2022 1 10 26 62 2 Week 22 2021 0 6 24 68 2 GRAIN MAIZE Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 22 average in France 0 1 11 82 6 Week 21 2022 0 1 9 86 4 Week 22 2021 0 1 10 87 3 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin, editing by Gus Trompiz and Jason Neely)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-U.S. cattle futures end lower in turnaround from rallies

CHICAGO, June 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell on Friday on profit-taking, a session after prices reached multi-week highs, brokers said. The market was due to pull back after climbing 6% since dropping on May 31 to their lowest price since October, brokers said. Strong demand from packers for a limited supply of cattle supported the gains, along with firm cash prices this week, analysts said.
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Ukraine grain exports now nearing 2 mln tonnes/month -EU commissioner

WARSAW, June 10 (Reuters) - Ukrainian grain exports are rising and nearing 2 million tonnes per month now, European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski said on Friday. "According to information from Ukraine, the export of grains is gradually rising and nearing two million tonnes per month currently," Wojciechowski said during...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

3 Big Things Today, June 10, 2022

1. Soybeans rally yesterday hitting many new contract highs but have moved lower this morning. On Thursday, soybean futures led the rally with many new contract highs in place ahead of today’s USDA report. “July soybeans were up 29 cents at close with November up 14 cents. July corn...
MARKETS
Agriculture Online

High oil, wheat prices to burden Egypt with over $10 bln -finance minister

June 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices staying at $122 per barrel will cost the Egyptian budget $7.2 billion, Finance Minister Mohamed Maiit told CNBC Arabia on Sunday. Maiit said that higher global wheat prices and pressure on the Egyptian pound would burden the government with an additional $3 billion, CNBC reported.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Brazil food processor BRF starts operations in plant in Saudi Arabia

June 9 (Reuters) - Brazil food processor BRF on Thursday said it started operations at its plant in Saudi Arabia, an important market for the company in the Middle East. The company said it invested $18 million in a plant in the city of Dammam with a goal to raise processing capacity to 1,200 tonnes per month. (Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Mark Porter)
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Indonesia raises palm oil export tax but still aims to increase shipments

(Recasts and adds details, background) JAKARTA, June 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised its maximum export tax for crude palm oil by 44% on Friday but reductions in another levy are expected to reduce overall fees to send palm oil products overseas and encourage export shipments. Indonesia, the world's biggest palm oil exporter, allowed palm shipments to resume from May 23 following a three-week ban aimed at shoring up local supplies of cooking oil and keeping runaway prices in check. But it is making various changes to its exports rules, including reducing the total export tax and levy. A trade ministry official said the lower combined export palm tax and levy is expected to encourage palm oil exports. Shipments, though, have been slow to restart after the ban was lifted. Exporters still face hurdles with new requirements designed to ensure domestic supply, and the bottlenecks have irked farmers, who have struggled to sell palm fruits, with many storage tanks at mills full. This week, Indonesia also launched an export acceleration scheme aimed at shipping at least 1 million tonnes of palm oil products by July 31. On Friday, Indonesia's Ministry of Finance raised the maximum export tax for crude palm oil (CPO) to $288 a tonne for when government reference prices are above $1,500 per tonne, a regulation document reviewed by Reuters showed. Previously the maximum export tax was $200 a tonne for CPO when the price was above $1,250. The export tax change was made "to support domestic price stability and availability of palm oil products, CPO, and its derivatives," increase government income and make it easier to adjust to international pricing moves, the document said. Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi said on Tuesday that while the maximum export tax would be increased the export levy would be slashed so that the combined ceiling for both would be reduced to $488 per tonne from $575 per tonne. The reduction in the export levy has not yet been announced. Below are the changes to export tax rates for CPO ($ per tonne): CPO reference Pvs tax New tax rates price rates Up to 1,000 unchanged from pvs structure >1,000-1,050 93 124 >1,050-1,100 116 148 >1,100-1,150 144 178 >1,150-1,200 166 201 >1,200-1,250 183 220 >1,250-1,300 200 240 >1,300-1,350 250 >1,350-1,400 260 >1,400-1,450 270 >1,450-1,500 280 >1,500 288 (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Tom Hogue)
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Indian oil firms to compensate ethanol makers for higher energy costs

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, June 10 (Reuters) - Indian state fuel retailers have agreed to provide monetary relief to sugar mills and other producers of ethanol to compensate for high energy costs to boost biofuel production, according to a letter written by the companies to manufacturers. India, the world's third biggest oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

U.S. soy stocks outlook cut as exports rise

CHICAGO, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean stocks will be smaller than previously forecast as export demand for U.S. offerings remains strong even with recently harvested supplies from Brazil and Argentina available for overseas buyers, the government said on Friday. The U.S. Agriculture Department lowered its outlook for 2021/22 ending...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Indonesia to allow more palm oil exports with extra charges-minister

JAKARTA, June 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia's government will allow exporters that have not joined its bulk cooking oil distribution programme to ship palm oil by paying a $200 per tonne charge on top of the export tax and levy, senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan said on Friday. The move is part...
INDUSTRY

