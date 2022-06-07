2 suspects arrested, identified after police shot at during response call

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — One of the five people charged in the murders of two Guyton children appeared in court Friday. During a motions hearing, attorneys representing Elwyn Crocker asked the judge to reconsider the death penalty in this case. They also asked the state to disclose any information they might have that their client was out of state when some of the crimes were committed.

