ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2 suspects arrested, identified after police shot at during response call

By WTGS Staff
WTGS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTGS) — Police officials have identified the two suspects who were arrested following an incident where officers were shot at on Monday. According to Garden City Police Captain Lindsey...

fox28media.com

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#Police Captain#Violent Crime#Garden City Police
WCBD Count on 2

CPD investigating homicide on Bozo Ln

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead following reported gunshots Friday night on Johns Island. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to a location on Bozo Lane around 10:26 p.m. after receiving a call about shots being fired. At the scene, police said a man was found “suffering obvious signs of trauma.” Officers […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

SPD TIU investigating fatal motorcycle crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Friday. The motorcycle crash, which resulted in the death of 39-year-old Brian Easley, happened on White Bluff Road. According to a press release, a tractor trailer truck was turning from White Bluff Road onto Lee Boulevard […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah mass shooting remains unsolved one year later

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Friday marks one year since a deadly mass shooting happened in Savannah’s Eastside on June 11, 2021. The crime has not been solved. One city alderman is promising this crime won’t become another cold case. Horrible is how one Savannah police officer described the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Police search for missing teen last seen in early May

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police continue searching for a missing 17-year-old girl who went missing in early May. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) said Livia Juana Pop Coc was last seen May 5 at the Azalea Mobile Home Park. CCPD said the teen — who recently moved from Guatemala — doesn’t speak English. Police […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash on White Bluff Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that closed White Bluff Road Friday afternoon. Officials say according to a preliminary investigation, a tractor trailer was attempting to turn from White Bluff Road onto Lee Boulevard around 3 p.m. when the truck struck a low-hanging power line, resulting in the lines falling into the roadway.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Police: Crash with serious injuries shuts down Savannah's White Bluff Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Police in Savannah shut down White Bluff Road in both directions following a crash with serious injury Friday afternoon. It happened between Hampstead Avenue and Stephenson Avenue. Police ask that you use Abercorn Street to avoid delays. Additional information is not...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

March for Justice held in Beaufort

A March for Justice was held in Beaufort on Saturday morning. People who participated carried signs urging for an end to gun violence. The overall goal of the event was to bring awareness to several cold cases in which victims were killed simply for being in the wrong place at the wrong time.
BEAUFORT, SC
WJBF

RCSO and Coroner respond to pedestrian hit and killed on Meadowbrook Drive

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies and Coroner are on the scene of a deceased pedestrian in the middle of an Augusta roadway. The incident happened about 12:35 Friday afternoon on the 2800 block of Meadowbrook Drive. Both eastbound and westbound traffic on Meadowbrook Drive is being detoured through neighborhood streets. Law enforcement is asking […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Richmond Hill Police: Runaway teen found safe

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – A 16-year-old reported missing out of Richmond Hill has been found safe, police announced Friday. Earlier in the day, the Richmond Hill Police Department issued a call for the public’s help in locating China Hardee, who hadn’t been seen since Thursday night. She was considered a runaway. Shortly after 1 […]
RICHMOND HILL, GA
WTGS

Police searching for missing 17-year-old in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Police Dept. is searching for a missing teen. Livia Juana Pop Coc, 17, was last seen on May 5 at Azalea Mobile Home Park, according to police. Police added she recently moved here from Guatemala, doesn’t speak English and may be...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

‘Y’all not letting his case go cold’: Friends, family remember victims of Savannah mass shooting a year later

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friends and families are remembering a deadly mass shooting in Savannah’s historic district. A year doesn’t change the fact that many of the families who lived in Fred Wessels Homes during a mass shooting are still grieving. Many of the apartments were sprayed with bullets, but whoever did it still hasn’t been found.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Serious crash completely shuts down section of White Bluff Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say a crash Friday afternoon has completely shut down a section of White Bluff Road between Hampstead and Stephenson Avenues. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the crash caused serious injuries. Police did not release any further details on how many people were injured. SPD says its traffic investigation team […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Attorneys to judge: Reconsider death penalty for Guyton man charged with murdering his children

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — One of the five people charged in the murders of two Guyton children appeared in court Friday. During a motions hearing, attorneys representing Elwyn Crocker asked the judge to reconsider the death penalty in this case. They also asked the state to disclose any information they might have that their client was out of state when some of the crimes were committed.
GUYTON, GA
valdostatoday.com

GBI makes arrest after drug trafficking investigation

DAISY, GA – Following a drug investigation by the GBI, an Evans County man was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. On Thursday, June 2, 2022, Richard Lee Williams, age 52, of Daisy, GA, was arrested following a drug investigation initiated by Georgia Bureau of Investigation Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SRDEO), assisted by the Evans County Sheriff’s Office. Throughout this investigation, GBI agents and Evans County deputies seized a quantity of tablets suspected to be fentanyl, drug related paraphernalia, approximately 7 ounces (196 grams) of suspected methamphetamine, and a firearm.
EVANS COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy