Primark fire: PPS to prosecute three firms for 'alleged health and safety offences'

Thousands of patients are still catching Covid on hospital wards, analysis shows, as scientists have warned that Britain could be facing a new wave of coronavirus.Just days after the NHS dropped a requirement to wear masks within hospitals and GP practices, data shows that 19 per cent of positive patients on wards are likely to have caught the virus in hospital.Doctors told The Independent they had struggled to contain outbreaks on wards, with one warning that “hospitals enrich infection”.The figures, compiled by the Covid-19 Actuaries Response Group, show that the proportion of people who are likely to have caught...

WORLD ・ 48 MINUTES AGO