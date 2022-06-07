ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Primark fire: PPS to prosecute three firms for 'alleged health and safety offences'

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Public Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute three companies for alleged health and safety offences following the Primark fire in Belfast. The fire at the clothing retailer's historic building...

BBC

Jack Lis: Pair jailed for Caerphilly dog attack death

A man and a woman have been jailed after a 10-year-old boy was mauled to death by a dog near where he lived. Jack Lis died following the attack at a house in Caerphilly on 8 November 2021. Brandon Hayden, 19, from Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was jailed for four-and-a-half years at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Drug workers warn heroin treatment shortage will cost lives

An "unprecedented shortage" of a substitute for illegal heroin in England is putting hundreds of lives at risk, say drug workers. Diamorphine is a pharmaceutical form of the drug prescribed when methadone and other medications are ineffective. Former heroin users have told the BBC they have relapsed for the first...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Thousands of patients still catching Covid on hospital wards amid warning of new wave

Thousands of patients are still catching Covid on hospital wards, analysis shows, as scientists have warned that Britain could be facing a new wave of coronavirus.Just days after the NHS dropped a requirement to wear masks within hospitals and GP practices, data shows that 19 per cent of positive patients on wards are likely to have caught the virus in hospital.Doctors told The Independent they had struggled to contain outbreaks on wards, with one warning that “hospitals enrich infection”.The figures, compiled by the Covid-19 Actuaries Response Group, show that the proportion of people who are likely to have caught...
WORLD
BBC

Shah Rahman: Terrorist sent back to jail over secret bank account

A convicted terrorist who was jailed for plotting to bomb the London Stock Exchange has been put back behind bars after police uncovered a secret bank account following his release. Shah Rahman was one of four al Qaida-inspired British extremists who pleaded guilty to engaging in conduct in preparation for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Transgender Sussex paramedic says patients refuse her help

A paramedic has said patients have refused her care because she is transgender. Steph Meech, who works for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb), has been a paramedic for 20 years. Since coming out she has received verbal and physical abuse from patients. Nationally there were 11,749 reports of...
SOCIETY
BBC

Student nurse headbutted outside Birmingham home

A student nurse says she has posted footage of her headbutt attack to highlight the ordeals women can face in public. Kareena Patel, 19, was hurt on her way home by a stranger who had catcalled her. She said she was proud to have shared the video on social media,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Northern Ireland
BBC

Human remains found at former police HQ could be 2,000 years old

Human remains found in the grounds of a former police headquarters in North Yorkshire could date from about 2,000 years ago, archaeologists have said. Bones and a human molar were found together with several artefacts by builders at Newby Wiske Hall, near Northallerton, in April. The Grade II-listed mansion was...
SCIENCE
BBC

Jennifer Andrews: Murder accused appears in court

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman in Leeds. Jennifer Andrews, 35, was found at the property in Bangor Grove, Lower Wortley, on Monday night and died later in hospital. Rawden Ibbitson, 31, of Bangor Grove, Leeds, who is also charged with possessing a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dozens of weapons surrendered to Cumbria Police

Dozens of weapons have been handed in to police during a campaign to get them off the streets of Cumbria. The appeal saw 80 knives and 86 firearm-related items, including ammunition, flares and replica guns, handed in to Cumbria Police in May. Part of a UK-wide campaign, those handing over...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Four men jailed over courier fraud targeting vulnerable

Four men who passed themselves off as police officers have been jailed for their roles in a courier fraud scam. Mohammed Maarjan, 23, Muhammed Rahman, 28, Shoriful Islam, 25 and Mohammed Hussain, 25, all from Islington, were sentenced at Bristol Crown Court. The gang claimed to be police officers when...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Patrick Lyoya: Michigan officer charged with murder of motorist

A Michigan police officer has been charged with murder after shooting a Congolese immigrant in the back of the head during a traffic stop. Prosecutors say officer Christopher Schurr acted unreasonably and without justification by killing Patrick Lyoya, 26, in a scuffle over a Taser. The incident - which renewed...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
BBC

Mark Page: Ex-Radio 1 DJ's 12-year sentence increased

A former Radio 1 DJ has had his 12-year sentence for child sex offences increased to 18 years in prison. Mark Page was jailed in March for abusing children both online and in person in the Philippines. The Attorney General's office subsequently received a request to consider the sentence under...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Luton councillor Hannah Adrees sentenced for benefit fraud

A Labour councillor has been given an eight-month suspended sentence after being prosecuted by her own authority for benefit fraud. Hannah Adrees, 26, who has been a Luton councillor since 2019, pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position relating to an adult social care payment. Luton Crown Court heard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Manchester murder inquiry launched after missing man found dead

Police have launched a murder inquiry after a missing man was found dead. David Aubert, 59, was assaulted in Manchester city centre on 2 June and taken to hospital, where he later "left on his own accord", police said. Four days later on 6 June, officers said his family reported...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sheffield man jailed for killing fellow hospital patient

A man who killed a fellow patient on a hospital ward has been jailed for eight years. Paul Franks, 48, attacked Paul Reed at Rotherham District General Hospital on 12 February. Mr Reed, 48, died the next day of a bleed on the brain, South Yorkshire Police said. Franks, of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Appleby Horse Fair: Police enhance stop and search powers

Two men have been arrested and enhanced police stop and search powers introduced in a town hosting an annual Gypsy and traveller fair. A Section 60 order was put in place when Cumbria Police became aware of people heading to Appleby with the "intention of causing disorder". The arrested men,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Plymouth student Romello McCook died after train struck him

A "happy, healthy and vibrant" student died after walking near a railway track in Plymouth, an inquest has heard. Architecture student Romello McCook, 22, had been on a night out with friends in September 2018 before he was fatally struck by a train. A coroner said there was nothing suspicious...
ACCIDENTS

