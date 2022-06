CONWAY — A Murrells Inlet woman is no longer facing charges in Horry County in connection with her husband’s death after a judge ruled in her favor. After her husband’s remains were found in 2019, Irene Clodfelter was charged with accessory after the fact to murder and desecration of human remains in Horry County, as well as two counts of obstructing justice in Georgetown County, according to warrants.

MURRELLS INLET, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO