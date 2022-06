Are you looking to kick off your summer with awesome adventures and some "cooling-off" activities? The Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina is the best place to have a splashin' good time with the whole family! Relax on the soft sand beach and play in the ocean water lagoon on one of the largest inflatable water parks. It's the perfect way to have fun in the sun and the ultimate summer destination for families.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO