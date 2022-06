There will soon be a new place for casual dining in Longview, TX, and it looks like they're eyeing an opening date of later THIS year. Jaggers was conceived by Kent Taylor, the late founder of Texas Roadhouse. Their first two restaurants launched in Noblesville, Indiana, and Indianapolis in 2014. According to their website in '21 their burger was named the best in Indianapolis. Currently they've got three locations, and Longview will become home to the fourth.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO