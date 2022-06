Talks about a looming recession have been circulating headlines for months, with no clear answer as to what Americans can expect. While some economists don't see a global recession happening anytime soon, other top finance execs have predicted everything from a recession by the end of this year to a 50-50 chance of a recession next year to a "mild" recession come 2024. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon sparked a cause for alarm last week when he warned of an economic "hurricane."

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO