Walking survey of Black Fork finds 7,000 trees would need removed for flood reduction effort

BUCYRUS -- The Crawford Park District has announced the following upcoming events:. This summer be on the lookout for “animals” along the trails at all 6 of our parks. Snap a picture when you find each animal silhouette and send them to the Crawford Park District by email at Webmaster@crawfordparkdistrict.org or via messenger. Once you have found all 6 animals, you will receive a button of your favorite animal silhouette. You will be entered into a drawing for a prize basket that includes a coupon for early camp registration/no wait for registration for your immediate family! Each month the animals will make a move to a new spot in the park, giving you the opportunity to have your name entered into the drawing 3 times! There is an additional large silhouette that will be lurking about the different parks. If you capture a picture of the big “animal”, you will receive an additional button! Silhouettes can be found starting June 1 at Lowe-Volk Park, Sandusky Headwaters Preserve, Unger Park, Heckert Nature Preserve, Sears Woods and Daughmer Savannah. Contact the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000 for questions or more information. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.
