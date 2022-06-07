Walking survey of Black Fork finds 7,000 trees would need removed for flood reduction effort

BUCYRUS -- The Crawford Park District has announced the following upcoming events:. This summer be on the lookout for “animals” along the trails at all 6 of our parks. Snap a picture when you find each animal silhouette and send them to the Crawford Park District by email at Webmaster@crawfordparkdistrict.org or via messenger. Once you have found all 6 animals, you will receive a button of your favorite animal silhouette. You will be entered into a drawing for a prize basket that includes a coupon for early camp registration/no wait for registration for your immediate family! Each month the animals will make a move to a new spot in the park, giving you the opportunity to have your name entered into the drawing 3 times! There is an additional large silhouette that will be lurking about the different parks. If you capture a picture of the big “animal”, you will receive an additional button! Silhouettes can be found starting June 1 at Lowe-Volk Park, Sandusky Headwaters Preserve, Unger Park, Heckert Nature Preserve, Sears Woods and Daughmer Savannah. Contact the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000 for questions or more information. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO