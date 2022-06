Each year, nearly 22 million pounds of plastic enter the Great Lakes. Plastic pollution not only harms wildlife, but also jeopardizes the health of the 48 million people who rely on the lakes for their water supply. As plastic is exposed to the elements, it breaks down into small pieces called “microplastics” and releases toxins, which make their way into the Great Lakes food chain and drinking water.

