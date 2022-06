More than 20 amino acids have been discovered by Japanese researchers on the space rock Ryugu, which is more than 320 million kilometers from Earth. Scientists studied samples from the said near-Earth asteroid. The samples were retrieved by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) Hayabusa2 spacecraft, which landed on Ryugu in 2018. This was the first time that signs of life were discovered on an asteroid.

