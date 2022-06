This year, the annual Taste of Chicago will kick off with neighborhood pop-up events and this time Austin is first on the list. The Austin event will take place this Saturday, June 11, on a vacant lot at 5720 W. Chicago Ave., from noon to 8 p.m. The event is free to attend and will include blues music acts and food from eateries and catering companies, including the nearby Schweet Foods, 5248 W. Chicago Ave.

