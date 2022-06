The moose lottery drawing is this weekend. If you can't make it to the festivities, here's how to find out if you were picked. Saturday, June 11, in in the town of Jackman, the names of winning applicants will be drawn for moose hunting permits. Those drawn will have the privilege to hunt for moose this season. The first-ever Jackman Region Moose Lottery Festival will celebrate the region’s outdoor sporting and forest products heritage, in conjunction with the lottery drawing.

BANGOR, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO