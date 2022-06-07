ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Double Parking Fees 06.07.2022

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of San Luis Obispo is planning to double parking fees in the city. That is in addition to doing away with one hour free parking. The city...

Comments / 1

Debbie Sauerbier
4d ago

first they put up buildings on every parking and so there's less places to park then they double the parking rates. No wonder that nobody shops in San Luis Obispo downtown anymore

Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for June 6-8

Michael Barden Ellison, age 85, of Paso Robles, California passed away on June 6. Mrs. Dorothy Mae Johanson, age 96, of Paso Robles, California passed away on June 7. Harold Edward Chamberlin Jr., age 84, of Templeton, California passed away on June 8. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and...
PASO ROBLES, CA
SLO Co Covid Update 06.10.2022

Despite all the shots and boosters, San Luis Obispo county health department reports 660 new cases of covid in the past week. 162 new cases in San Luis Obispo. 82 at the Men’s Colony. And 79 in Paso Robles. Four more deaths reported, although they don’t say what other...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
New Times

Arroyo Grande is considering a sales tax ballot measure to save its deteriorating roads, but the problem isn't unique to the area

Arroyo Grande's worsening pavements might have a long-overdue makeover on their horizon. But fixing those potholes, cracked curbs, and crumbling asphalt would cost residents a 1 percent increase in sales tax. After receiving an "increasingly frightening picture" of its pavements analyzed by city staff, the Arroyo Grande City Council approved...
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
KSBW.com

Cyclist in Santa Ynez chased down by angry zebra

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. — A cyclist going through a mountain range in California'sCentral Coast ran into an unexpected foe: a seemingly angry zebra. Noozhawk in Santa Barbara reported Monday that Marcos Chavez, a 48-year-old bike rider from the small beachside town of Carpinteria, was biking down a familiar route for a routine 4-hour trek.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara City Council approves Chick-fil-A traffic agreement, rescinds direction to declare public nuisance

The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday rescinded its direction to prepare to declare Chick-fil-A a public nuisance because of the major traffic back-ups that result from the restaurant's drive-through lanes The post Santa Barbara City Council approves Chick-fil-A traffic agreement, rescinds direction to declare public nuisance appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kprl.com

Concerts in Paso Robles Returns 06.09.2022

Concerts in the Park returning to the Paso Robles park tonight. Sound Investment performing at the downtown city park from 6-8 this evening. Beverages will be available to purchase at the downtown city park.
PASO ROBLES, CA
KCET

8 Car-Free Vacation Destinations on Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner

Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner line is a 351-mile rail route from San Luis Obispo to San Diego — passing through Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles and Orange Counties along the way, much of the time hugging the Southern California coastline. Even better? Many of the Amtrak train stations along the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Coastal View

Next stop, prosperity: the county’s first trains

Trains pass through Carpinteria so frequently that it’s easy to forget how revolutionary the railroad once seemed and how much effort it took to bring it here. In the 1860s and 1870s, civic leaders believed that the future of Santa Barbara County depended on rail transportation. Carpinteria historian Jayne Craven Caldwell quotes a newspaper from 1877: the Carpinteria Valley “is one of the most desirable spots in California and would soon overflow with people if we had a railroad to bring them here to see it.”
CARPINTERIA, CA

