Double Parking Fees 06.07.2022

Trains pass through Carpinteria so frequently that it’s easy to forget how revolutionary the railroad once seemed and how much effort it took to bring it here. In the 1860s and 1870s, civic leaders believed that the future of Santa Barbara County depended on rail transportation. Carpinteria historian Jayne Craven Caldwell quotes a newspaper from 1877: the Carpinteria Valley “is one of the most desirable spots in California and would soon overflow with people if we had a railroad to bring them here to see it.”

CARPINTERIA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO