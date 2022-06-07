Paso Robles High School 06.07.2022

Nineteen men and women graduated from Allan Hancock College's Basic Law Enforcement Academy on Wednesday, with each recruit going on to serve in positions locally across the Central Coast. Class 22-123 graduated from Hancock's Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc, with family and friends present for the ceremony, after completing...
Promotion exercises at Flamson and Lewis Middle School kicked off graduation weekend in Paso Robles. Flamson 8th graders promoted at 8:30 am Thursday. Lewis 8th graders went through Promotion at 10:30 Thursday morning. Paso Robles School Board President Chris Arend says it’s a big step to go from middle school...
With a declining number of people in the juvenile justice system, the Santa Barbara County Probation Department is proposing to close the Los Prietos Boys Camp and build a treatment center in Santa Maria, with educational and vocational programs to serve the same population. The Probation Department operates the Susan...
Allan Hancock College infielder Kalub Ramirez has committed to continuing his academic and athletic career at Mount Marty University next season. The university is located in Yankton, South Dakota. "I chose Mount Marty because coach (Josh) Teichroew made me feel wanted in their program from the start of the recruiting...
Concerts in the Park returning to the Paso Robles park tonight. Sound Investment performing at the downtown city park from 6-8 this evening. Beverages will be available to purchase at the downtown city park.
Santa Barbara County Fire is responding to a spot fire near the Orcutt Expressway in Santa Maria. The incident was reported at 9 P.M. No structures have been threatened at this time and no injuries have been reported.
The fair runs from July 20 through July 31, and the 12 shows are all free with paid admission to the fair.
The city of Paso Robles is implementing a mandatory three-day watering schedule starting Friday as California continues to face extreme drought conditions.
SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Police Council is holding its annual Golf Tournament and Comedy Night fundraiser on Friday at the Santa Maria Country Club. Now in its 13th year, the event helps the non-profit organization in its mission to provide needed equipment and training for the Santa Maria Police Department. The purpose
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. May 30, 2022. 00:21— Clinton...
San Luis Obispo police officers are searching for a 15-year-old boy who ran away from a SLO County Social Services worker on June 7. Shortly after 5 p.m., Ryan Montoya jumped out of a Child Welfare Services vehicle while it was stopped at the intersection of Higuera Street and Prado Road in San Luis Obispo. The teen then went to his father’s home in Grover Beach, but is no longer there.
SANTA YNEZ, Calif. — A cyclist going through a mountain range in California'sCentral Coast ran into an unexpected foe: a seemingly angry zebra. Noozhawk in Santa Barbara reported Monday that Marcos Chavez, a 48-year-old bike rider from the small beachside town of Carpinteria, was biking down a familiar route for a routine 4-hour trek.
CORRECTION: The story initially stated the suspects were apprehended. One suspect was apprehended, while the other one was found dead. A crime spree, which reportedly included a murder, shooting, robbery and carjacking, led to a chase through San Luis Obispo County Wednesday, ending with one suspect captured in Kern County and another one found dead.
Despite all the shots and boosters, San Luis Obispo county health department reports 660 new cases of covid in the past week. 162 new cases in San Luis Obispo. 82 at the Men’s Colony. And 79 in Paso Robles. Four more deaths reported, although they don’t say what other...
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department has received a $589,000 grant that will go toward educational and fun outdoor experiences for children and families in the city.
Michael Barden Ellison, age 85, of Paso Robles, California passed away on June 6. Mrs. Dorothy Mae Johanson, age 96, of Paso Robles, California passed away on June 7. Harold Edward Chamberlin Jr., age 84, of Templeton, California passed away on June 8. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and...
