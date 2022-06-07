Paso Robles High School 06.07.2022

San Luis Obispo police officers are searching for a 15-year-old boy who ran away from a SLO County Social Services worker on June 7. Shortly after 5 p.m., Ryan Montoya jumped out of a Child Welfare Services vehicle while it was stopped at the intersection of Higuera Street and Prado Road in San Luis Obispo. The teen then went to his father’s home in Grover Beach, but is no longer there.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO