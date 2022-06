When it comes to laptops and tablets (as well as phones, headphones and desktops), Apple makes some of the finest devices you'll find on the market right now. They're sleek, powerful and really only have one major drawback: They're pricey. Apple almost never directly drops the prices on its own products, which makes finding them at a discount a big deal. And right now at Woot, you can snag a refurbished iPad or MacBook on sale for hundreds less than it would cost you new. This sale runs until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) on Wednesday, June 15. And with limited quantities available there's a good chance select models will sell out before then.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 HOUR AGO