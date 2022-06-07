Atascadero Printery 06.07.2022

Despite all the shots and boosters, San Luis Obispo county health department reports 660 new cases of covid in the past week. 162 new cases in San Luis Obispo. 82 at the Men’s Colony. And 79 in Paso Robles. Four more deaths reported, although they don’t say what other...
Concerts in the Park returning to the Paso Robles park tonight. Sound Investment performing at the downtown city park from 6-8 this evening. Beverages will be available to purchase at the downtown city park.
In other elections Tuesday, the state assembly seat which now represents San Luis Obispo county will see a face off in the general election. Running for that district 30 seat are democrat Dawn Addis of Morro Bay and republican Vicki Nohrden of Monterey county. Addis is a Morro Bay city...
Promotion exercises at Flamson and Lewis Middle School kicked off graduation weekend in Paso Robles. Flamson 8th graders promoted at 8:30 am Thursday. Lewis 8th graders went through Promotion at 10:30 Thursday morning. Paso Robles School Board President Chris Arend says it’s a big step to go from middle school...
The elections in San Luis Obispo county still hanging in the air while we wait for the county clerk-recorder’s officer to resume counting ballots. 30,000 ballots remain to be counting. They will start counting them tomorrow morning at nine. Because many of those who voted late were republican voters....
A big drug bust in Paso Robles reported by the sheriff’s narcotics unit. It occurred back on May 17th. The narcotics unit, gang task force and probation unit made contact with 40-year-old Edgar Monge as he was leaving a shopping center parking lot in Paso Robles. They discovered 11,000...
A church in Cuyama found a young bear playing in its yard. The black bear frolicked with a sprinkler in the backyard of a church in the small town east of Santa Maria. County fire responded. They tranquilized the bear and transported it to a remote location in the nearby hills.
Today, Jaden Ralston will become the 5th generation of women in her family to graduate from Paso Robles High School. Jaden’s great-great grandmother, Zena Hord (Klintworth) graduated from PRHS in 1932. June Klintworth (Bertoni) graduated in 1955. June was Queen of the May at PRHS. Tami Bertoni (Smith) graduated in 1975. Staci Smith (Ralston) graduated in 2000. Jaden becomes the fifth generation to graduate on Friday evening.
