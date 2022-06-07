ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest warrants issued for 2 suspects in Philadelphia mass shooting: Prosecutor

By BILL HUTCHINSON and WILL MCDUFFIE
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArrest warrants were issued Monday for two suspects in a mass shooting Saturday night in Philadelphia as police continue to work to identify other gunmen in the rampage that left three people dead and 11 injured, according to prosecutors. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said at a news conference...

CBS Philly

South Street Mass Shooting: Murder Charges Approved For 2 Teens Arrested In Richmond, Virginia By US Marshals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two teens are being charged with murder for their roles in the South Street mass shooting. Investigators say tips from the public helped them apprehend the teens in Richmond, Virginia on Thursday morning. “This is something that shook our city to our core,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. The manhunt stretched from South Philadelphia to Richmond, Virginia. US Marshals arrested 18-year-old Qaadir Dukes-Hill and 17-year-old Nahjee Whittington in connection to the South Street mass shooting. “I am very grateful these two men are off the streets, and I hope their capture brings a small bit of peace to the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS New York

Caught on video: Gunman opens fire in broad daylight on Brooklyn street

NEW YORK - There's another brazen example of someone firing a gun in New York City, this time in Brooklyn. Police are asking for the public's help identifying the man seen on video firing multiple shots at someone or something off camera. Investigators say it happened around 7 p.m. Thursday on Prospect Place in Crown Heights. Fortunately, no one was hurt.  Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
phl17.com

Man shot multiple times in the head on Broad Street

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in North Philadelphia Tuesday. The incident happened on the 2900 block of Broad Street just after 11:00 am. According to police, a 42-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head by an unknown...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Krasner
CBS New York

Tyreke Colon charged with trafficking 42 guns from North Carolina to NYC

NEW YORK -- There has been a major crack in the city's weapons pipeline. An accused guns trafficker has been arrested.As CBS2's Jessica Moore reported, the NYPD hatched an intricate plan to catch the suspect.Tyreke Colon stood in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday, formally charged with trafficking 42 guns from North Carolina to New York."This case represents results. It represents success," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.District Attorney Alvin Bragg praised the police for dealing a major blow to the city's "iron pipeline.""Tyreke Colon is charged with more than 40 criminal counts after selling firearms in bulk," Bragg said. "In total,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Baltimore

Police Make Arrest In Deadly Northwest Baltimore Double Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 27-year-old man is under arrest in a deadly double shooting that unfolded in Northwest Baltimore back in April, authorities said Monday. Lamarr Candia of Gwynn Oak was taken into custody Friday on a warrant charging him with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and conspiracy to commit murder, among other offenses, online court records show. The charges stem from a shooting that unfolded about 8:45 p.m. April 29 at a gas station near the intersection of Liberty Heights Avenue and Garrison Boulevard, Baltimore Police said. Responding officers found two men who had been shot. The victims, identified as 33-year-old Robert Carter and 27-year-old Kennard Wilds, were taken to Sinai Hospital, where both later died of their injuries, police said. Based on details gleaned from a preliminary investigation, detectives believe Carter and Wilds were shot following an unspecified dispute. A warrant was issued for Candia’s arrest about a month later, though it was not immediately clear what led investigators to zero in on him. Court records show a preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for the afternoon of June 29 in Baltimore City District Court.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man’s Body Found At East Baltimore Landfill, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating a suspicious death in East Baltimore, authorities said Wednesday. The body of an unidentified man was found shortly before 6 a.m. in the landfill on Quad Avenue off North Point Road, a Baltimore Police spokesperson told WJZ. It was not immediately clear whether there were any signs of trauma to the man’s body or other factors that would point to foul play. Anyone with information about this death is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
ABC News

Brooklyn woman missing for over a month after visiting woman she met online

TiJae Baker, 23, took a train from New York City to Washington, D.C., on May 1 and has yet to return to home. Her mother, Toquanna Baker, is desperate to find her daughter. She told ABC News that the details of TiJae Baker’s disappearance have led her to believe she may have been dragged into a human trafficking scheme.
BROOKLYN, NY
#Shooting#Philadelphia Police#Mass Shootings#South Philadelphia#Violent Crime#U S Marshals#The U S Marshals Service#Abc Philadelphia#Wpvi
CBS New York

Relative of Mayor Adams calls 911 after hearing ominous conversation

NEW YORK -- A relative of Mayor Eric Adams called 911 after overhearing an ominous conversation between three men.Police sources told CBS2 she made the call while at the ferry terminal at 39th Street and 12th Avenue on Sunday.Adams addressed the incident on Monday."Yesterday was very hot and they had hoodies on, and she overheard one of them state something to the tune of 'Don't shoot until you get inside.' She called me. I said immediately call 911," Adams said.The mayor said when he and his security team got to the ferry terminal they told officials to not let the boats move out.He said police responded and canvassed the area and added an investigation is ongoing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shine My Crown

New Jersey Mother of 2 Shot to Death By Her Boyfriend

A woman in New Jersey was fatally shot this week during a domestic incident with her boyfriend. Officers responded to a 911 call early Monday morning. When they arrived, they found the body of the victim at her home on the 1000 block of Iowa Avenue. Responders were not able to revive her. She died moments after midnight.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Vibe

Former Wu-Tang Clan Studio Employee To Receive $7 Million Settlement After Wrongful Conviction

Click here to read the full article. Grant Williams, a Staten Island native who spent 23 years incarcerated after being wrongly convicted of murder, has won a lawsuit against New York City. The 51-year-old was accused of killing Shdell Lewis outside a public housing complex in his hometown in 1996. He was paroled in 2019 and exonerated in July 2021. After being cleared of all charges, he sued the city and the Associated Press reported that the comptroller’s office has opted to settle his claim, rewarding Williams with $7 million.More from VIBE.comGhostface Killah Gets His Own Day In New York CityWu-Tang Clan...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

R. Kelly Befriends Suspect In Brooklyn Subway Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Frank James, the 62-year-old man in custody for the April 12 subway shooting in Brooklyn seems to have made a new friend in jail—R. Kelly. According to the Daily News, their “behind bars bromance” began at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Sunset Park. The disgraced R&B singer is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty in his federal sex trafficking and racketeering case. James, however, is awaiting trial for the mass shooting in which 10 people were wounded.More from VIBE.comTrey Songz Facing $5 Million Settlement For Allegedly Exposing Woman's Breast At A 2013 PartyR. Kelly Seeks...
BROOKLYN, NY

