Arrest warrants issued for 2 suspects in Philadelphia mass shooting: Prosecutor

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 27-year-old man is under arrest in a deadly double shooting that unfolded in Northwest Baltimore back in April, authorities said Monday. Lamarr Candia of Gwynn Oak was taken into custody Friday on a warrant charging him with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and conspiracy to commit murder, among other offenses, online court records show. The charges stem from a shooting that unfolded about 8:45 p.m. April 29 at a gas station near the intersection of Liberty Heights Avenue and Garrison Boulevard, Baltimore Police said. Responding officers found two men who had been shot. The victims, identified as 33-year-old Robert Carter and 27-year-old Kennard Wilds, were taken to Sinai Hospital, where both later died of their injuries, police said. Based on details gleaned from a preliminary investigation, detectives believe Carter and Wilds were shot following an unspecified dispute. A warrant was issued for Candia’s arrest about a month later, though it was not immediately clear what led investigators to zero in on him. Court records show a preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for the afternoon of June 29 in Baltimore City District Court.

