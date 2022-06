A little warmer today in the north county. Highs up to 104, cooling off to 103 tomorrow. Then a cooling trend begins Sunday. Highs Sunday and Monday in the low 90’s. Because of the hot weather, Paso Robles high school graduation pushed back to 7:00 this evening. By seven tonight temperatures will cool to 96 degrees. And it will be under 90 by the time the ceremony is over.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO