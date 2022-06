CALIFORNIA STATE GUARD WILDLAND FIREFIGHTING UNIT, TEAM BLAZE, IS SEEKING VOLUNTEERS. Irvine, CA. (June 8, 2022) – Team Blaze, an arm of the California State Guard focused on wildland firefighting, is seeking men and women willing to enroll and join a new and elite team of volunteer firefighters. Team...

IRVINE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO