Why Rams are the new 'America's Team' I THE HERD

Jimmy Garoppolo and Baker Mayfield are two veteran quarterbacks who have been mentioned as potential trade candidates this offseason, but neither of their teams have come close to a deal. Many people around the NFL do not expect that to change. ESPN’s Dan Graziano spoke with some NFL executives, coaches...
The XFL is making a splash as it looks to return for the 2023 season. Former NFL head coach and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams has landed a job with the XFL, the league announced on Thursday. Williams heads the XFL’s first set of assistant coach hirings and will serve as the defensive coordinator for head coach Reggie Barlow’s team.
Drew Brees will not return to NBC after spending just one season with the network, and another well-known NFL figure is taking his place. Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has agreed to remain with NBC as an analyst for the 2022 NFL season, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports. He will work as an analyst on “Football Night in America,” which is the pregame show to “Sunday Night Football.”
Mandatory minicamps are on the way, inching closer to the 2022 NFL season. While there are various expectations for the top teams, one team typically rises from the bottom and shocks the league. 2021 belonged to the Cincinnati Bengals with their Super Bowl run, so who will replicate their success? Colin Cowherd explains why the Los Angeles Chargers are the next Bengals.
The Green Bay Packers offered him more money, and Aaron Rodgers’ retirement timeline played a factor in his decision to leave. Davante Adams confirmed much of what we already knew about his departure from the Green Bay Packers. Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in March,...
Nothing says football is back like the official release of next season's schedule!. And now that we know the dates of all the NFL regular season matchups for 2022, FOX Bet has released its win totals for every team. Folks, not only do we have ourselves a complete schedule to get excited about, but at FOX Bet, you can now bet on the win totals, too.
