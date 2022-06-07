ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

Prentiss Burnette Nettles, Jr.

By E.J. Fielding Funeral Home
an17.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrentiss Burnette Nettles, Jr., 78, of Covington LA passed away on May 31, 2022 due to heart failure. Prentiss was universally loved by both family and friends. His gentle nature and kind demeanor won over loved ones and strangers alike and he will be greatly missed. Prentiss was born...

www.an17.com

Comments / 0

Related
an17.com

Russell "Moe" Morales

Russell "Moe" Morales of Holden, Louisiana, passed away peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior at the age of 78. He was born on Tuesday, March 28, 1944, in Napoleonville, Louisiana, the son of the late Clifton Phillip Morales and Emily LeBlanc Morales. Some knew him as Russell, most knew him as Moe, while his children and grandchildren affectionately called him Pop and Pop Pop. Moe loved Jesus and reading the Bible. He worked hard all his life and was one of the kindest people you could meet. Moe loved his family, especially his grandkids and he will be missed dearly.
HOLDEN, LA
an17.com

Brandé Adams Cassagne

Brandé Adams Cassagne passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022 in Covington, LA. She was born on September 13, 1974, in New Orleans, LA to Charlene Jones Adams and the late Leon Joseph Adams, II. Brandé was the beloved wife of Jordan Spencer Cassagne for 20 years. She was...
COVINGTON, LA
an17.com

Cheryl Perrin Bertaut

Cheryl Perrin Bertaut of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 surrounded by family. She was born on December 25, 1952 to the late Henry Bazile Perrin and Wilda Christina Harper Perrin. Cheryl was a proud graduate of Ponchatoula High School in 1971 where she served as...
PONCHATOULA, LA
an17.com

Jackie Leon Mixon

Jackie Leon Mixon of Holden, Louisiana, passed away at Hammond Nursing Home on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the age of 71. He was born on February 23, 1951, in Hammond, Louisiana, the son of the late Joseph Deleio Mixon and Annie Elizabeth Baham Mixon. Jackie is survived by his...
HAMMOND, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Covington, LA
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
Covington, LA
Obituaries
an17.com

Jake Ellis Magee

And a resident of the Sheridan Community passed away peacefully at his daughter’s home Friday evening June 10, 2022. He was a corrections officer for over 32 years, serving at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, Washington Correctional Institute and the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office. Jake was a veteran of the United States Air Force during the Korean War era, being stationed at a radar base in New Mexico and later in Alabama. He was a longtime member of Pine First Baptist Church. Jake enjoyed fishing and watching his favorite old Western movies and TV shows. He also enjoyed listening to bluegrass music and spending time with his family.
SHERIDAN, LA
an17.com

Linda Susan McAllister

Linda Susan McAllister of Holden, Louisiana, formerly of Ponchatoula, passed away at home on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the age of 73. She was born on Tuesday, May 24, 1949, in Hammond, Louisiana. Linda is survived by her husband of 50 years, Roy McAllister, daughter, Melinda Johnson, son, Odis...
PONCHATOULA, LA
an17.com

Jay "J.B." Kennedy

Jay “J.B.” Kennedy, age 81, born at home and a lifelong resident of Stateline died on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero, LA. He was an active member of Stateline Baptist Church and a retired heavy equipment operator working out of Local Union #406 in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Karen G. Sullivan

Karen G. Sullivan born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away June 7, 2022 in Denham Springs, Louisiana at the age of 68. She loved to cook and go fishing. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and going to church events. She will be missed dearly by all those who knew and loved her. She is survived by her daughter; Deseree Phillips(Mitch Phillips), Grandchildren; Travis K Sullivan and Caleb Phillips, Mother; Audrey Ortego, Brother; Lawrence R. Gremillion. She is preceded in death by her Father; Lawrence A. Gremillion, Husband; Kent D. Sullivan, Son: Charles K. Sullivan, Stepson; David N. Sullivan. Services will be held Friday June 17, 2022 at Hebron Baptist Church from 12:00 PM- 2:00 PM with a 2:00 PM funeral service and burial to follow in Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Travis Sullivan, Caleb Phillips, Nicholas Droge, Samuel Knox, Robin Dale and Steve Parker. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu
an17.com

Beau Joshua Arceneaux

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation from the Chapel of Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, 1190 Hwy 51, Ponchatoula, LA. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. A Prayer Service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Deacon Minos Ponville will officiate.
PONCHATOULA, LA
an17.com

Peggy Mashon Farmer

A mother’s love never ceases; and all who knew Peggy, knows she gave her love freely to people and animals alike. A true testament of love thy neighbor, Peggy M. Farmer passed away Wednesday morning, June 8, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 18, 1945 in Independence, LA, was a graduate of Independence High, class of 1963. Peggy started her career with South Central Bell in operator services in 1967, survived the split from AT&T in 1984, and retired from BellSouth in 2008 with 41 years of service.
INDEPENDENCE, LA
an17.com

Raymond Joseph Garlepied

Raymond Joseph Garlepied passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Folsom, LA at the age of 91. Raymond is survived by his wife, Denise Montaivi Garlepied and his son, Adam Blakesley. There will be no services.
FOLSOM, LA
an17.com

Eunice Lee Moore Boucher

Eunice, age 78, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. She was a native of North Carolina, and a longtime resident of Corbin, Louisiana. While attending Walker High School in 1959, Eunice won the State Championship Title for Basketball . She went on to work as a paralegal and later retired from the state in Property Control. Eunice loved listening to Elvis and watching LSU Tigers sports and was a big fan of Shaquille O’Neal. Eunice was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and is already dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Obituaries
an17.com

NOT RUNNING: Layrisson will not be a candidate for sheriff in 2023

On Friday, June 10, 2022, Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Layrisson announced that he will not run for sheriff in the 2023 election. “I have worked my entire life preparing myself to follow in my father’s footsteps. Now that the time has come, I must do what is best for my family. As the son of a former sheriff (24 years), I know firsthand the hardships that the job places on family. The citizens of Ponchatoula have been very supportive of my department and me, and I am very blessed to serve them. Thank you to all of my family, friends, and supporters. I am very humbled by the outpouring of encouragement and support. May God continue to bless all of you.”
PONCHATOULA, LA
an17.com

SLU's Jackson finishes 22nd in national championship event

EUGENE, Oregon – Southeastern Louisiana University’s Kristian Jackson placed 22nd in the women’s discus Saturday during the final day of the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Jackson, the Southland Conference Outdoor discus champion, had a top mark of...
EUGENE, OR
an17.com

SLU's Jackson set to compete at National Championships Saturday

HAMMOND, La. – With the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships on the horizon, Southeastern Louisiana University’s Kristian Jackson will take center stage in the women’s discus Saturday at 4:05 p.m. CT at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Jackson, out of Zachary, Louisiana, punched her...
EUGENE, OR
an17.com

Denham man charged with vehicular homicide in death of local 9-1-1 operator

GREENSBURG---A Denham man has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and 3rd offense DWI in a crash that claimed the life of a 45-year-old woman in April. Officials from Louisiana State Police Troop L say Nicholas Carter, 28, of Denham Springs was booked into the St. Helena Parish Jail on Saturday, June 11, an a variety of charges related to the April 16 crash that claimed the life of Grace Chandler of Amite.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
an17.com

Washington Parish resident charged with possession of illegal drugs

Kelvin Jewel Thomas, 22, a resident of Highway 424, was arrested June 7 in Pine by a Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy. While on criminal patrol, the deputy noticed Thomas kneeling beside his vehicle in the parking lot of a Pine business. As the deputy approached, Thomas appeared to be very nervous and kept placing his hands inside his pockets.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
an17.com

STPSO assists in arrest after two local teens shot in New Orleans East

After two St. Tammany Parish teenagers are found shot in New Orleans East, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives and SWAT team members assisted New Orleans Police in locating the person responsible and taking him into custody Thursday (June 9) evening. At approximately 5:30 a.m. Thursday, a 14-year-old girl and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

HPD investigates midday shooting on Sun Lane

HAMMOND---On June 7, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the Hammond Police Department responded to a shooting on Sun Lane. Upon arrival, HPD officers found the victim shot multiple times. HPD Officers, along with Hammond Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance, began attending to the gunshot wounds that victim had sustained. The victim was transported to North Oaks Medical Center via Acadian where he is in stable condition.
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

Two Washington Parish men arrested following traffic stop

Devin Lee Knight, 29, was arrested on June 7 by a Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy on Highway 436. While on criminal patrol, the deputy observed a traffic offense in a vehicle being driven by Knight. After stopping Knight on K. C. McKenzie Road, the deputy discovered two other males in the truck, one of whom was a juvenile. The deputy also discovered open cans of beer and narcotics, including methamphetamine.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy