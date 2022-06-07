Prentiss Burnette Nettles, Jr.

Karen G. Sullivan born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away June 7, 2022 in Denham Springs, Louisiana at the age of 68. She loved to cook and go fishing. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and going to church events. She will be missed dearly by all those who knew and loved her. She is survived by her daughter; Deseree Phillips(Mitch Phillips), Grandchildren; Travis K Sullivan and Caleb Phillips, Mother; Audrey Ortego, Brother; Lawrence R. Gremillion. She is preceded in death by her Father; Lawrence A. Gremillion, Husband; Kent D. Sullivan, Son: Charles K. Sullivan, Stepson; David N. Sullivan. Services will be held Friday June 17, 2022 at Hebron Baptist Church from 12:00 PM- 2:00 PM with a 2:00 PM funeral service and burial to follow in Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Travis Sullivan, Caleb Phillips, Nicholas Droge, Samuel Knox, Robin Dale and Steve Parker. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
