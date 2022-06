Cardano has been looking towards its most recent hard fork titled the Vasil Hard Fork. This will improve not only the network efficiency but is said to make the network more developer-friendly as a whole. The countdown to the hard fork has been a source of hope for many. Given that the price of Cardano’s native cryptocurrency ADA has been struggling so hard, the hope is that the launch of the hard fork will give it a nudge towards recovery.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO