Shows coming to Kansas City area: Panic! At the Disco, DJ Pauly D, Los Tigres del Norte

On sale Wednesday, June 8

Panic! At the Disco, Sept. 13, T-Mobile Center. $30.50-$130.50

DJ Pauly D will headline a party at Kansas City Live! on July 1 to kick off the Independence Day weekend. Isaac Brekken

On sale Friday, June 10

DJ Pauly D, July 1, Kansas City Live! Ticket prices TBA.

Los Tigres del Norte, Sept. 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $49-$199

Los Tigres del Norte will bring their norteño music to Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland on Sept. 25. Fort Worth Star-Telegram

FKJ, Oct. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50

Miyavi, Oct. 21, Knuckleheads. $25-$100

King Buffalo, Oct. 26, RecordBar. Ticket prices TBA.

Todd Snider, Oct. 28, Knuckleheads. $45

Casting Crowns, Nov. 3, Cable Dahmer Arena. $29-$129

Carly Rae Jepsen, Nov. 4, Uptown. Ticket prices TBA.

Pop singer Carly Rae Jepsen will play at the Uptown on Nov. 4. Imago/TNS

Just announced

Loona, Aug. 8, Uptown. Sold out.

Matt Maeson, Oct. 15, The Truman. $25-$50

Christian music act Casting Crowns will perform Nov. 3 at Cable Dahmer Arena. File photo

Also on sale

Mike and the Moonpies with Sara Morgan, June 8, Knuckleheads. $20

Chelcie Lynn, June 9, Uptown. $29.50-$59.50

James McMurtry, June 9, Knuckleheads. $25

Peekaboo, June 9, Encore. Sold out.

Pup with Oceanator, June 9, Granada. $25

Snarky Puppy, June 9, Kauffman Center. $29-$89

Wallows, June 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32.50-$52

Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters and Los Lobos with McKinley James, June 10, Knuckleheads. $55

Failure, June 10, Granada. $25

Khiva, June 10, Encore. $20

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, June 10, Uptown. $35-$99

Tommy Tutone with The M80s and Yachtly Groove, June 10, Aztec. $30

Young Dro, June 11, 18th and Vine. $20-$50

Andy Grammar, June 11, The Truman. $30-$60

The Jayhawks, June 11, Knuckleheads. $35

Tech N9ne with Joey Cool, X-Raided and ¡Mayday!, June 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$40

Wheres the Plur with Justin Jay and Nikki Nair, June 11, Aura. $20

Kings Kaleidoscope, June 12, RecordBar. $25

Mitch Ryder, Peter Rivera, Michael “Supe” Granda and Larry Boyd, June 12, Knuckleheads. $35

Purity Ring, June 13, Granada. $26-$101

Rex Orange County, June 13, Starlight. $39.50-$69.50

Béla Fleck, June 14, Kauffman Center. $40.50-$100.50

Chris Tomlin with Hillsong United, June 14, T-Mobile Center. $20-$129.75

Lil Tracy with Brennan Savage, June 14, Granada. $25

REO Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy, June 14, Starlight. $44.50-$134.50

Bon Iver, June 15, Starlight Theatre. $30.50-$100.50

Origin, June 15, Bottleneck. $22

Chvrches, June 16, Uptown. $35-$40

Femi Kuti and The Positive Force, June 16, Granada. $25

Icewear Vezzo and Philthy Rich, June 16, BLVD Nights. eventbrite.com $60-$80

Kip Moore with Drew Parker, June 16, Kansas City Live! $20-$60

On Stage with SIS, June 16, J. Rieger’s Electric Park. $25

Adventure Club, June 17, Uptown. $30-$75

Leonid & Friends, June 17, Ameristar. $35-$45

Lorrie Morgan and Pam Tillis, June 17, Legacy Park Amphitheater. $30-$40

Thrice and Bayside with Anxious, June 17, The Truman. $30-$60

Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga, June 18, T-Mobile Center. $49-$179

Carin Leon, June 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $42-$142

The Liverpool Project, June 19, Knuckleheads. $20

Thank You Scientist, June 19, Bottleneck. $20

Chicago and Brian Wilson, June 20, Starlight. $36-$300

Fitz and The Tantrums with St. Paul and The Broken Bones, June 21, GrindersKC. $37-$80

Jeff Rosenstock, June 21, Bottleneck. $20

Jimmie Vaughan, June 21, Knuckleheads. $29.50-$45

“Cheer” Live, June 23, Cable Dahmer Arena. $29.95-$139.95

Cody Johnson, June 23, Azura Amphitheater. $44.50-$129.50

Saliva, June 23, Bottleneck. $25

Adam Doleac, June 24, Knuckleheads. $20

Benny Benassi, June 24, Mosaic. $20

Byrne and Kelly, June 24, Kansas City Irish Center. $35-$75

Kidd G and Chase Matthew, June 24, The Truman. $22-$44

Melanie Penn, June 24-25, Culture House. $25

Eddie Montgomery, June 25, Knuckleheads. $37.50

Glenn Miller Orchestra, June 25, Kauffman Center. $59.50-$79.50

Maria The Mexican, June 25, Aztec. $20

Picturesque and Outline in Color, June 25, Encore. $20

Sebastian Maniscalco, June 26, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $42.75-$122.75

Spite, June 26, RecordBar. $20

Barenaked Ladies with Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket, June 29, Starlight. $25-$150

Dean Lewis, June 29, The Truman. $26-$55

Rings of Saturn, June 30, Bottleneck. $21

Third Eye Blind with Taking Back Sunday and Hockey Dad, June 30, Starlight. $29.50-$99.95

July

Bright Eyes, July 1, Uptown. $42-$47

Classic R&B Concert featuring Howard Hewett, Miki Howard and more, July 1, Music Hall. $61-$162

Aldous Harding, July 2, Granada. $22

Kenny Chesney, July 2, Arrowhead Stadium. $40-$455

Tab Benoit, July 2, Knuckleheads. $35-$50

Dirty Heads with Soja, July 3, GrindersKC. $49.50-$90

Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls, July 3, Liberty Hall. $32.50-$50

Rod Wave and Friends, July 3, T-Mobile Center. $49-$250

Todd Rundgren, July 3, Uptown. $39-$199

Brandi Carlile, July 6, Starlight. $29.50-$175

Bobby Rush and Band, July 7, Knuckleheads. $20-$35

Chris Isaak and Lyle Lovett, July 7, Starlight. $35-$159.50

Strfkr with The Undercover Dream Lovers, and Das Kope, July 7, Granada. $27

Machine Gun Kelly with Avril Lavigne and Iann Dior, July 8, T-Mobile Center. $29.50-$129.50

Man Man, July 8, Bottleneck. $20

Ozark Mountain Daredevils, July 8, Uptown. $25-$75

S!ck!ck with DJ Eric Coomes, July 8, Mosaic. $25

Warrant with Firehouse, July 8, Legacy Park Amphitheater. $30-$40

Eddie B., July 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$65

Memphis May Fire with From Ashes To New, Rain City Drive and Wolves at the Gate, July 9, The Truman. $22-$44

Halestorm with The Pretty Reckless, The Warning and Lilith Czar, July 10, Starlight. $29.50-$99.50

Josh A with Justin Stone, July 10, Bottleneck. $24-$70

Mandy Moore, July 10, Uptown. $29.50-$162

Earth, Wind & Fire, July 12, Starlight. $30.50-$150.50

AJJ, July 13, Granada. $25

Show Me the Body, July 13, RecordBar. $20

Big Gigantic with Inzo, Young Franco and Covex, July 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $23.50-$38

Jamie Lin Wilson, July 15, Knuckleheads. $25-$35

Nelly, July 15, Kansas City Live! $35-$85

Oak Ridge Boys, July 15, Ameristar. $40-$55

Drive-By Truckers, July 16, Knuckleheads. $27

G-Rex, July 16, Aura. $20

Kansas, July 16, Azura Amphitheater. $39.50-$129.50

Spose, July 16, MiniBar. $20

Kurtis Conner, July 17, Uptown. $40-$132

Mary Chapin Carpenter, July 17, Liberty Hall. $35-$251

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, July 19, Kauffman Stadium. $49.50-$945

Motion City Soundtrack, July 19, Granada. $34.50

The Abrams, July 20, Knuckleheads. $20

Celeste Barber, July 20, Uptown. $54.50-$137

Chase Rice with Travis Denning, July 21, Kansas City Live! $20-$70

Maren Morris, July 21, Starlight. $29.75-$99.75

Sheryl Crow, July 21, GrindersKC. $75-$99

Josh Groban, July 22, Starlight. $35-$199.50

Scarface, July 22, The Truman. $30-$45

John Mulaney, July 23, Starlight. $39.50-$149.50

Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass featuring The Hillbenders, July 23, Knuckleheads. $27.50-$47.50

Mystify with Hip 2B Huey, July 23, Liberty Hall. $19

Shooting Star with Missouri, July 23, Kearney Amphitheater. $20

Taylor Fest, July 23, Uptown. $20

Boy Harsher, July 25, RecordBar. $20

King Princess with Dora Jar, July 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$49.50

Mike. with Skeez, July 26, The Truman. $40-$70

SoMo, July 26, Bottleneck. $25

Deana Carter, July 27, Knuckleheads. $35-$55

Little Feat, July 27, Uptown. $39-$264

The Shins with Joseph, July 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.99-$69.99

Coin, July 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50

Kidz Bop Live, July 29, Starlight. $29.50-$69

Quiet Riot, July 29, Ameristar. $32-$120

Steve Earle & The Dukes, July 29, Knuckleheads. $37.50-$57.50

Big Time Rush, July 30, T-Mobile Center. $29.95-$299.95

Celebration of Life Concert for Kris Schnebelen of Trampled Under Foot with Nick Schnebelen, Danielle Nicole and more, July 30, Knuckleheads. $25-$40

Delta Heavy with Bensley, July 30, Aura. $20

George Strait with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town, July 30, Arrowhead Stadium. $225-$2,256.25

Tiny Moving Parts, July 30, Granada. $22

August

Goo Goo Dolls, Aug. 1, Starlight. $18.75-$249.50

Anthrax and Black Label Society with Hatebreed, Aug. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $45-$85

Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin, Aug. 2, T-Mobile Center. $41.50-$101.50

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Aug. 2, Uptown. $29-$125

G. Love, Aug. 3, RecordBar. $20

Breakaway Music Festival, Aug. 5-6, Azura Amphitheater. $99-$909

The Dead South, Aug. 5, GrindersKC. $25-$75

Flatland Cavalry, Aug. 5, The Truman. $29-$44

OneRepublic with Needtobreathe, Aug. 5, Starlight. $39.50-$149.50

Summer Jam featuring Bob Jovi, Ridin’ the Storm Out and more, Aug. 5, Knuckleheads. $20

Bonnie Raitt with Mavis Staples, Aug. 6, Starlight. $30.50-$100.50

Innovation Festival featuring Black Pumas, Aug. 6, Crown Center Square. $25

Ted Nugent, Aug. 6, Ameristar. $60-$240

David Gray, Aug. 7, Starlight. $45-$125

Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow, Aug. 7, Granada. $21

Here and There Festival featuring Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus and Quinn Christopherson, Aug. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $40.50-$60.50

Thundercat, Aug. 8, GrindersKC. $35-$75

Tim Heidecker, Aug. 8, The Truman. $49.50

Father John Misty with Suki Waterhouse, Aug. 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.99-$59.99

Imagine Dragons, Aug. 9, T-Mobile Center. $45.50-$155

Murder by Death and Amigo the Devil, Aug. 9, Lemonade Park. $32

Ballyhoo! and Shwayze, Aug. 10, Bottleneck. $20

Sleigh Bells, Aug. 10, The Truman. $30-$60

Brett Young, Aug. 11, Kansas City Live! $30-$70

Spider Gang, Aug. 11, Bottleneck. $25

Goatwhore, Aug. 12, Granada. $20

Incubus with Sublime with Rome, Aug. 12, Azura Amphitheater. $30.50-$250.50

Michael Franti & Spearhead, Aug. 12, GrindersKC. $35-$75

Santa Fe Klan, Aug. 12, Uptown. $59.50-$85

Big Bub and Tony Terry, Aug. 13, Gem. $65-$100

Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, Aug. 13, Knuckleheads. $20

The Decemberists, Aug. 13, GrindersKC. $35-$99

The Lumineers with Gregory Alan Isakov, Aug. 13, T-Mobile Center. $49-$89

Melissa Etheridge, Aug. 14, Liberty Hall. $69-$199

Oliver Tree with Jawny and Huddy, Aug. 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$59.50

“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Aug. 14, Uptown. $45-$249

Sleeping With Sirens with Don Broco, Point North and Garzi, Aug. 14, The Truman. $32-$55

Polyphia with Unprocessed and Death Tour, Aug. 16, Granada. $22

Black Stone Cherry, Aug. 18, Knuckleheads. $20

The Devil Wears Prada with Stray From The Path and Dying Wish, Aug. 18, The Truman. $25-$44

Doobie, Aug. 18, Bottleneck. $20

Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin, Aug. 19, Azura Amphitheater. $29.89-$125

Boz Scaggs with Robert Cray Band, Aug. 19, Kauffman Center. $29-$89

The New Respects, Aug. 19, Encore. $20

Northlane, Aug. 19, Bottleneck. $23

Eureka Strings and Whiskey Mash Band, Aug. 20, Black Box. $20

Tony Orlando, Aug. 20, Ameristar. $35-$50

Turnpike Troubadours, Aug. 20, Azura Amphitheater. $39.50

A Day to Remember with The Ghost Inside, Beartooth and Bad Omens, Aug. 21, Azura Amphitheater. $49.50-$65

Happy Together, Aug. 21, Kauffman Center. $29-$89

Kendrick Lamar with Baby Keem and Tanna Leone, Aug. 21, T-Mobile Center. $55-$175

Sean Kingston, Aug. 21, Granada. $26

At the Gates with Municipal Waste and Enforced, Aug. 23, Granada. $35

The Dear Hunter, Aug. 23, Bottleneck. $23

Alicia Keys, Aug. 24, Starlight. $39.50-$249.50

Deicide, Aug. 24, Bottleneck. $27

Alan Jackson, Aug. 27, T-Mobile Center. $31.50-$151.50

Leanne Morgan, Aug. 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.75-$49.75

Jack White, Aug. 29, Starlight. $45-$115

Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse, Aug. 29, Azura Amphitheater. $19.50-$75

I Dont Know How But They Found Me and Joywave, Aug. 30, Granada. $22

The Kid Laroi, Aug. 31, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$50

September-December

The Driver Era, Sept. 1, The Truman. $35-$60

Idles, Sept. 2, The Truman. $30-$60

“Weird Al” Yankovic, Sept. 2, Kauffman Center. $49-$99

Roger Waters, Sept. 3, T-Mobile Center. $32-$384

Shinedown, Sept. 3, Azura Amphitheater .$29.50-$299.50

Band of Heathens with Dalton Domino, Sept. 7, Knuckleheads. $20

Judah & the Lion, Sept. 8, Uptown. $35-$69

Kevin Gates, Sept. 8, Azura Amphitheater. $49.50-$99.50

Luke Bryan with Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny, Sept. 8, T-Mobile Center. $49.75-$149.75

The Guess Who, Sept. 9, Ameristar. $36.50-$280

Matute, Sept. 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38-$153

Randy Rainbow, Sept. 9, Uptown. $49.50-$75

Throwback Throwdown featuring Sawyer Brown, Neal McCoy and Bellamy Brothers, Sept. 9, Azura Amphitheater. $19-$59

Twenty One Pilots, Sept. 9, T-Mobile Center. $35.50-$190

Wet Leg, Sept. 9, The Truman. $25-$44

Michael Bublé, Sept. 10, T-Mobile Center. $65-$165

Hanson, Sept. 10, Uptown. $39.50-$55

Vista Kicks, Sept. 10, RecordBar. $20

Bill Maher, Sept. 11, Uptown. $55-$125

Moonspell, Sept. 12, Granada. $25

Shinyribs, Sept. 12, Knuckleheads. $20

Testament with Exodus and Death Angel, Sept. 13, The Truman. $35-$60

The National, Sept. 13, GrindersKC. $39.50-$84

Sunny Day Real Estate, Sept. 13, Liberty Hall. $35-$75

Jimmy Eat World, Sept. 14, Uptown. $37.50-$77.50

Why Don’t We, Sept. 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $44.95-$249.95

American Aquarium, Sept. 15, Knuckleheads. $20

Miss May I, Sept. 16, Granada. $20

Gang of Youths, Sept. 17, Bottleneck. $25

Pavement, Sept. 20, Uptown. $49.50-$125

Built to Spill, Sept. 21, Granada. $29.50

Of Montreal, Sept. 22, Granada. $22

The Gaslight Anthem with Tigers Jaw, Sept. 23, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50

Josh Turner, Sept. 23, Ameristar. $58-$195

My Name is Not Mom, Sept. 23, Uptown. $39.50-$79.50

Dinosaur Jr., Sept. 24, The Truman. $28

Shawn Mendes with Tate McRae, Sept. 26, T-Mobile Center. $39.50-$154.50

Apocalyptica, Sept. 27, Liberty Hall. $39.50-$75

Rodney Crowell, Sept. 27, Knuckleheads. $55

Keith Urban with Ingrid Andress, Sept. 29, T-Mobile Center. $29.50-$169.50

Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors with The National Parks, Sept. 30, Knuckleheads. $30-$105

Iceage and Earth, Oct. 1, RecordBar. $25

Mother Mother, Oct. 3, Uptown. $55-$132

Toadies with Reverend Horton Heat and Frankie and The Witch Fingers, Oct. 4, Knuckleheads. $25-$30

Muna, Oct. 6, The Truman. $35-$60

Black Midi, Oct. 7, Granada. $25

Danger Bob with Cher UK and The Bubble Boys, Oct. 7, Liberty Hall. $20

Karol G with Agudelo888, Oct. 7, T-Mobile Center. $35.50-$175.50

Postmodern Jukebox, Oct. 8, Uptown. $35-$75

Slaughter and Riley’s LA Guns, Oct. 8, Ameristar. $32-$145

William Basinski, Oct. 8, Bottleneck. $25

Wolf Alice, Oct. 8, The Truman. $30-$50

Zach Williams, Oct. 9, Uptown. $24.25-$225

The Midnight with Nightly, Oct. 10, The Truman. $30-$55

Awolnation, Oct. 11, Uptown. $35

Death Cab for Cutie with Low, Oct. 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $45-$85

Lizzo with Latto, Oct. 14, T-Mobile Center. $39.50-$129.50

Sales, Oct. 14, Granada. $23

Carbon Leaf, Oct. 15, Knuckleheads. $22.50

St. Lucia, Oct. 19, The Truman. $27.50-$55

Sister Hazel and Spin Doctors, Oct. 21, Ameristar. $45-$60

“A New World: Intimate music from ‘Final Fantasy,’” Oct. 22, Folly. $46-$80

Celebrating Billy Joel: A World Class Tribute to America’s Piano Man, Oct. 26, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$49.50

“The Price is Right” Live, Oct. 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$65

Here Come the Mummies, Oct. 28, Uptown. $25-$49.50

Marshall Tucker Band, Oct. 28, Ameristar. $40-$55

Noah Cyrus, Oct. 28, The Truman. $30-$55

Kevin Morby with Coco, Nov. 3, Knuckleheads. $26.50-$43.50

Shovels & Rope with Tré Burt, Nov. 3, Knuckleheads. $24.50

Gloria Trevi, Nov. 5, T-Mobile Center. $50-$225

Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute, Nov. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$59.50

Flor De Toloache, Nov. 10, Knuckleheads. $20

Daniel Howell, Nov. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$59.50

Crystal Gayle, Nov. 12, Ameristar. $35-$88

Carrie Underwood with Jimmie Allen, Nov. 13, T-Mobile Center. $35.50-$121

Tauren Wells, Nov. 17, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$70

Steve Vai, Nov. 20, Uptown. $47-$99

“Wheel of Fortune” Live! Nov. 25, Kauffman Center. $39-$69

Elton Dan and Friends, Nov. 26, Uptown. $22-$77

Disney Princess: The Concert, Dec. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $29.50-$80

The Piano Guys, Dec. 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $44.50-$84.50

“Jurassic World,” Dec. 9-11, T-Mobile Center. $17-$115

Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Dec. 13, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$69.50

2023

Eric Johnson, March 8, Madrid. $35-$55

War, March 11, Ameristar. $45-$60

Rage Against The Machine, March 28, T-Mobile Center. $125-$578

Los Temerarios, April 23, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $49-$250

They Might Be Giants, May 16, The Truman. $27-$30

Eels, June 18, 2023, Liberty Hall. $30-$55

Matchbox Twenty, June 18, 2023, Starlight. $39.50-$129.50

Compiled by Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com