Portsmouth, VA

Police: 3 killed, 1 critically wounded in Virginia shooting

 5 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Three people were killed and a fourth person was critically wounded in a shooting in Virginia on Tuesday morning, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. near the 1500 block of Maple Avenue, Portsmouth police tweeted. The victims were all adults, police said.

Police gave out little information about the shooting, saying they are working to identify victims, suspects and a motive.

“We are looking at all possible motives; we haven’t identified one yet,” said police spokesperson Victoria Varnedoe.

The city has had a rash of shootings in the last week, including a fatal shooting on Monday, a separate non-fatal shooting Tuesday morning and multiple shootings last week.

During an afternoon news conference, police Chief Renado Prince urged anyone who has information about any of the recent shootings to come forward.

“If we don’t have the community giving us those hits, those clues, those leads that we can follow up, we are powerless,” he said.

Renado listed a dozen shootings since June 1. He said police believe two of the shootings are gang-related, but said the city has not seen an overall increase in gang gun violence.

