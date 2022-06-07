Caesars plans lobby, casino floor, pool upgrades this year

1 of 4

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Caesars casino will renovate its casino floor, lobby, valet area and outdoor pool this year as part of a $200 million makeover, its parent company said Tuesday.

Caesars Entertainment said the work is part of a $400 million investment it is making in its three Atlantic City properties, which also include Harrah’s and the Tropicana.

“This major investment demonstrates our ongoing commitment to elevating guests’ experiences at our resorts as well as advancing the Atlantic City tourism economy,” said John Koster, regional president for the company’s Eastern Division.

The Boardwalk casino will get a new lobby and valet area.

It also will renovate its outdoor pool on the rooftop of Qua Baths & Spa, including cabanas.

The casino recently completed renovations to 750 hotel rooms and suites featuring a Roman theme and elements of the Atlantic City beachfront. It also plans restaurant projects including Nobu Atlantic City, a restaurant and hotel within Caesars.

Nobu Hotel Atlantic City will open following the restaurant’s debut, on the top three floors of Caesars Centurion Tower and will feature redesigned rooms and suites with Japanese-inspired decor.

The casino has said chef Gordon Ramsay will open the East Coast’s first Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen restaurant at Caesars this summer.

The projects at Caesars casino will cost $200 million, half the company’s $400 million investment into Atlantic City that should be completed by the end of 2023.

