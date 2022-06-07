ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Caesars plans lobby, casino floor, pool upgrades this year

By WAYNE PARRY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cGVUF_0g3HA32800
1 of 4

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Caesars casino will renovate its casino floor, lobby, valet area and outdoor pool this year as part of a $200 million makeover, its parent company said Tuesday.

Caesars Entertainment said the work is part of a $400 million investment it is making in its three Atlantic City properties, which also include Harrah’s and the Tropicana.

“This major investment demonstrates our ongoing commitment to elevating guests’ experiences at our resorts as well as advancing the Atlantic City tourism economy,” said John Koster, regional president for the company’s Eastern Division.

The Boardwalk casino will get a new lobby and valet area.

It also will renovate its outdoor pool on the rooftop of Qua Baths & Spa, including cabanas.

The casino recently completed renovations to 750 hotel rooms and suites featuring a Roman theme and elements of the Atlantic City beachfront. It also plans restaurant projects including Nobu Atlantic City, a restaurant and hotel within Caesars.

Nobu Hotel Atlantic City will open following the restaurant’s debut, on the top three floors of Caesars Centurion Tower and will feature redesigned rooms and suites with Japanese-inspired decor.

The casino has said chef Gordon Ramsay will open the East Coast’s first Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen restaurant at Caesars this summer.

The projects at Caesars casino will cost $200 million, half the company’s $400 million investment into Atlantic City that should be completed by the end of 2023.

___

Follow Wayne Parry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Comments / 0

Related
kolomkobir.com

Caesars AC unveils $200 million renovation plans (slide show)

Caesars Atlantic City will get a facelift – $200 million. On June 7, Caesars Entertainment announced planned improvements to the property, including upgrades to valet parking, hotel lobby and casino floor, as well as a new outdoor pool “experience”. The work, announced in April 2021, is part...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
aroundambler.com

Blue Bell couple open Outer Banks Boil Company in Ocean City, New Jersey

Blue Bell residents Pat and Lisa Traver opened the Outer Banks Boil Company at 1309 West Avenue in Ocean City, New Jersey on June 10th. The catering and to-go restaurant specializes in seafood boils and is part of a small chain that originated in Carolla, North Carolina. The company started as a college project and now has nine locations along the eastern seaboard.
BLUE BELL, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Atlantic City, NJ
therealdeal.com

Netflix bids on 289-acre land in New Jersey

Netflix is officially in the running for a large tract of land in New Jersey. So is one of New York City’s biggest developers. The streaming giant bid on the so-called “Mega Parcel” in Fort Monmouth on Monday, NJ.com reported. Bidders had until Monday at noon to submit proposals for the 289-acre land, a former Army base made available through the Fort Monmouth Revitalization Authority’s request for offers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Two Men and a Truck moving company opens 4th N.J. location

Moving company franchise Two Men and a Truck opened another spot in New Jersey. The company’s newest location started operating on June 1 in East Brunswick at 124 Tices Ln. “The other Two Men and a Truck locations in New Jersey cover North Jersey and South Jersey so this area made the most sense to help provide locals with our services,” franchise owner of the East Brunswick location Mackenzie Kilgariff told NJ Advance Media.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
94.3 The Point

Spotlight On One Of Asbury Park, NJ’s Best Restaurants

Asbury Park is one of the hottest towns at the Jersey Shore and, in addition to the amazing beaches and great boardwalks, a big part of the city's current success rests on the shoulders of its great restaurants. Since we love spotlighting great local businesses, we thought we would take...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
Person
Wayne Parry
Person
John Koster
New Jersey 101.5

America’s first drive-in theater opened 89 years ago in NJ

If you enjoy movies and the cinematic experience, today is a special day. 89 years ago today, the nation's first real drive-in movie theater opened right here in South Jersey. And while most people know the first drive-in was located in Camden (not really), there is more to the story.
jerseysbest.com

A bite-sized guide to Cherry Hill

When it comes to food and Cherry Hill, there is fact and fiction. First, let’s cover the fiction since it is a part of Jersey film lore. Never mind that Cherry Hill is the location of a once-in-a-lifetime, alleged organized crime in the 1990 comedy, “The Freshman,” starring Marlon Brando and Matthew Broderick. More legendary is the 1994 “Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle” about John Cho and Kal Penn’s unlikely adventure to get to a White Castle in Cherry Hill. Unlikely, mostly because there was (and still is) no White Castle in Cherry Hill.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
94.5 PST

This NJ Donut Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The Country

A lot of businesses in New Jersey have been finding their way onto a lot of ranking lists lately, and another business just made the cut. A website called feastandfield.net has ranked their top 25 donut shops in the entire country, and of course, a shop in our state has made its way onto the list.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino Hotel#Tropicana#Eastern Division#Boardwalk#Qua Baths Spa#Roman#Caesars Centurion Tower#Japanese
New Jersey 101.5

Body found inside parked car in Atlantic Highlands, NJ

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS — A woman was found dead inside a parked car on Friday morning. A body was found in the car parked on Asbury Avenue between Navesink and Grand avenues by Atlantic Highlands police. Officers had been called to the neighborhood not far from Route 36 around 7:45...
94.3 The Point

Strollos Italian Ice In Belmar, New Jersey Gets A Smack In The Face

What's the difference between hard and soft-serve ice cream? Thanks to our friends at Praline's Ice Cream we were able to figure it out:. Soft serve ice cream has less milk fat and more air than harder ice cream. If soft serve ice cream has the right amount of air, it will have a whitish color. When air is added, the ice cream becomes fluffy and the large molecules allow it to reflect white light, which gives it a white color. This white color means the ice cream is of better quality than soft serve ice cream with less air. Hard ice cream is usually served at -12 degrees Celsius. Soft serve ice cream is served at -6 degrees Celsius. A difference of only 6 degrees makes soft serve ice cream much softer and creamier.
New Jersey 101.5

This Bar was voted Best in New Jersey, it’s one of Big Joe’s Favorites

There are many great saloons, bars, taverns, and inns here in New Jersey and I am proud to say I have had the pleasure of walking through the doors of most of them. Mashed, the online foodie resource that has news, recipes, and polls its staff and subscribers, recently named the Best Bars in Monmouth County, then went on to say that The Wonder Bar in Asbury Park, New Jersey was the best bar in New Jersey.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
Katie Cherrix

Four Rehoboth Beach Restaurants You'll Love This Summer

Summer dining is all about enjoying refreshing salads, fruity drinks, and fresh seafood, and you'll find some of the best summer dining experiences at the local restaurants in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Here are a few of the best restaurants this coastal town has to offer and why they are ideal for summer dining.
94.5 PST

Wawa Replacing Local Hotel in West Windsor, New Jersey

Just got word that a Wawa will be taking the place of the old Palmer Inn on Route 1 South in West Windsor, next to Windsor Green Shopping Center, where Whole Foods is. Wow. You may be surprised that the Palmer Inn is closed, I was. I know the Indian bar and grill, Anjapaar, had closed during the pandemic but, the hotel remained opened until very recently. I'm assuming another casualty of the pandemic.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Popular NJ Bakery Closing After 40 Years, Customers Saddened

Randolph’s Bakery said it will close its two shops in Burlington County on Father's Day. The 40-year-old bakery made the announcement via Facebook, saying, "It's been sweet." Since 1982, it has operated a bakery at 300 E. Greentree Road in Marlton. Its Maple Shade bakery is located at 101...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

939K+
Followers
455K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy