Murfreesboro, NC

Chowan Night at the Norfolk Tides

chowan.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMake plans to join us for the Chowan Night at the Norfolk Tides on Friday, June 17th. The...

www.chowan.edu

Inside Nova

Yorktown high jumper sets state-meet record

Led by two individual champions, the Yorktown Patriots finished third in the recent Virginia High School League’s Class 6 girls outdoor state track and field championships. Yorktown had 37 points, two fewer than runner-up Oscar Smith. South County won with 80 at Todd Stadium in Newport News. The Patriots’...
YORKTOWN, VA
WTKR

Williamsburg's Schobel paces Virginia Tech to Super Regional

BLACKSBURG, VA (WTKR)- Virginia Tech baseball is heading to its first Super Regional. Williamsburg's Tanner Schobel is right in the middle of it. "Playing in front of that crowd this weekend was by far one of the coolest things I've ever done in my playing career, no doubt," Schobel said. "I think the crowd feeds off of us, but we also feed off of them and so that's what kind of gives us a push against some of these really good teams that we've been playing."
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Inside Nova

Yorktown powerlifter sets records

Yorktown High School sophomore Eleni Guerrera participated in the recent USA Powerlifting Virginia state championships in the 16-17 years age and the 56 kilogram weight category. Guerrera broke the previous Teen 2 American deadlift record at that weight class of 150 kilograms/330 pounds with a lift of 152.5/336.2. She also...
YORKTOWN, VA
Norfolk, VA
Sports
City
Murfreesboro, NC
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
greenvacationdeals.com

Chowning’s Tavern Williamsburg VA Review

If you click on the links in this post, we may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post, at no extra cost to you. You can read the full disclaimer here. My family loves visiting Williamsburg, Virginia. We love visiting Busch Gardens theme park and of course, we love visiting Colonial Williamsburg. We love everything about the experience of Colonial Williamsburg. It really feels like you’ve stepped into a different era.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
chowan.edu

Chowan University Congratulates Carl Nicely on Retirement

After eleven years at Chowan University, Carl Nicely, PC Technician, and his infamous clipboard are retiring. He has faithfully served the university and its employees, saving the day for many who called him in to fix their computers and printers. Carl shared with faculty and staff via email that “it...
MURFREESBORO, NC
13News Now

Bayside High student-athlete dies after collapsing during conditioning, Virginia Beach officials say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A student-athlete at Bayside High School in Virginia Beach died after collapsing during conditioning Wednesday afternoon, school officials said. A spokesperson for Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) shared a statement that Bayside High Principal Troy Walton sent to parents. The statement didn't specify which sport the student was partaking in.
proptalk.com

48 Hours in Coinjock, NC: The Accidental Tourists

After an unplanned stop in Coinjock, NC, while on the ICW, the author learns how boat mechanics and marinas can quite literally save the day. In the boating life there is nothing like the sound of silence. Sailors always anticipate and appreciate that moment when the sails are raised and full and the engine is shut down. The smooth and quiet acceleration inevitably brings a smile.
COINJOCK, NC
chowan.edu

Chowan University Hires Alumna Lori Jenkins

Ten years after her graduation from Chowan, the University welcomes back Lori Coggins Jenkins to the Office of Financial Aid as Loan Officer and Financial Counselor. A lifelong resident of Conway, North Carolina, Lori completed her BS in Elementary Education from Chowan in 2012 and worked in the Office of Financial Aid as a student worker. In 2017 she received her Master in Education with a concentration in Elementary Education from Chowan. During her ten-year teaching career, she taught in Northampton County (NC) and the Roanoke Rapids Graded Schools District (NC), both in which she taught 4th and 5th grades. In 2018, Lori was recognized as Teacher of the Year at Manning Elementary School in Roanoke Rapids.
MURFREESBORO, NC
NewsBreak
Sports
13News Now

Breeze to double fleet after a year of service out of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Just over a year after beginning services at Norfolk International Airport (ORF), the low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is expanding its fleet. The company has ordered 80 Airbus A220-300 aircraft that will be delivered at a rate of one per month for the next six years. The planes will enable longer operations and supplement the shorter-haul Embraer E-jet fleet currently used by the company.

Community Policy