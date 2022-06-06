Chowan Night at the Norfolk Tides

BLACKSBURG, VA (WTKR)- Virginia Tech baseball is heading to its first Super Regional. Williamsburg's Tanner Schobel is right in the middle of it. "Playing in front of that crowd this weekend was by far one of the coolest things I've ever done in my playing career, no doubt," Schobel said. "I think the crowd feeds off of us, but we also feed off of them and so that's what kind of gives us a push against some of these really good teams that we've been playing."

