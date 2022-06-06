Chowan Night at the Norfolk Tides

Ten years after her graduation from Chowan, the University welcomes back Lori Coggins Jenkins to the Office of Financial Aid as Loan Officer and Financial Counselor. A lifelong resident of Conway, North Carolina, Lori completed her BS in Elementary Education from Chowan in 2012 and worked in the Office of Financial Aid as a student worker. In 2017 she received her Master in Education with a concentration in Elementary Education from Chowan. During her ten-year teaching career, she taught in Northampton County (NC) and the Roanoke Rapids Graded Schools District (NC), both in which she taught 4th and 5th grades. In 2018, Lori was recognized as Teacher of the Year at Manning Elementary School in Roanoke Rapids.
Comments / 0