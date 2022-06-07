Police investigate suspicious death of man found on roadside

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a man whose body was found alongside a road in Springfield, Vermont State Police said.

Springfield police received a call shortly after noon on Monday from a resident who reported seeing what appeared to be a dead man along Greeley Road.

An autopsy was planned. The man’s identity was not released pending further investigation and notification of relatives, state police said.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to call Vermont State Police in Westminster. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.