Kathleen Kauth Appointed To Fill Empty Nebraska Legislature Seat

The Rhode Island House has moved quickly and taken action to pass three-gun bills. All three measures will move onto the Senate where leaders say they will be debated Tuesday. The three-bill package includes a ban on large capacity gun magazines, those that would be able to hold more than ten rounds. Another would raise the age to buy either a gun or ammo to 21. A third would make it illegal to carry a loaded rifle or shotgun in public. There is one exception included and that will be for hunters.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO