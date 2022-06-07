ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okoboji, IA

Kicking' It in the Iowa Great Lakes

By Rylan Howe rhowe@nwestiowa.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time for the third generation to lace them up as the University of Okoboji Classic Invitational Soccer Tournament gets ready to enjoy its 45th year in the Iowa Great Lakes. Tournament founders Jim Morrison and Bob Ellis of Omaha first approached Herman Richter in 1977 about the...

Melvin kicks off summer with cornhole

MELVIN—Partygoers in Melvin kicked off the summer with the game of the season last Saturday. The June 4 cornhole tournament was the first major event of several slated by the Melvin 313 Club. Local organizers make the most of the warmer months in the small town of just 200 people.
MELVIN, IA
Sioux City billiards team earns championship at Vegas tournament

SIOUX CITY -- A small crowd watched in silence as Chad Schlumbaum lined up his shot to complete Loose Change’s 2022 VNEA World 8 Ball Championship run in Las Vegas last weekend. Sporting a pair of electric blue billiards gloves, Schlumbaum slid his cue between his fingers before striking...
SIOUX CITY, IA
West Lyon takes down SBL in softball

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KELO) — In Iowa high school softball, West Lyon visited Sergeant Bluff-Luton Friday night. West Lyon struck first with a 3-run opening inning, headlined by Madison DeJong’s 2 RBI single. But the Warriors would answer an inning later as Emma Crooks cut the deficit in half with RBI single. The two would […]
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
Mulberry Overlook re-opens to bring new views to visitors

The Mulberry Bend Overlook brings new views to visitors this summer after its highly anticipated reopening. The park was closed for almost a year to address accessibility problems. New concrete accessible paths, a new second overlook and the removal of a non-compliant staircase are some of the highlights of the...
VERMILLION, SD
Author celebrates 'proud nobodies'

ORANGE CITY—Merlin Bylsma of Orange City is 64 years old, and he recently published his first book. He also drives a garbage truck in the mornings for Orange City Sanitation, a semiretirement gig following decades of providing elder care in home-based assisted-living facilities in Montana and Iowa. “It’s an...
ORANGE CITY, IA
Zibby's Dog Grooming opens in Sheldon

SHELDON—Michelle Weppler’s business aspirations have gone to the dogs, which have always been her passion. The 21-year-old recently opened Zibby’s Dog Grooming & Boutique in Sheldon. Weppler’s black Lab Zibby, who died five years ago, provides the inspiration for the shop’s unique name. The canine was by...
SHELDON, IA
The richest person in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, ranking the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Jo Holtkamp, 84, formerly of rural Alcester, SD

Johanna “Jo” Frances Holtkamp, 84, of Sioux Falls, SD, formerly of rural Alcester, SD, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 13, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Tea, SD, with Deacon Christie Meier officiating. Following...
ALCESTER, SD
South Dakota’s Six Best Lakes for Fishing

Our friends over at Dakota News Now in the Severe Weather Center say this weekend is actually going to be nice for a change. A partly cloudy sky is forecasted with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for Sioux Falls and the surrounding area through Sunday. If you...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Downtown revitalization brings new housing

REGIONAL—Three N’West Iowa communities will breathe new life into their downtowns after being named recipients of $300,000 Downtown Housing Grants. Rock Rapids, Rock Valley and Sibley were each awarded funds through the newly created grant program. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds made the announcement on May 5. The state’s...
SIBLEY, IA
Olden modes return during Sibley runway

SIBLEY—A different perspective on the county’s history was on display during the Decades of Dress historical fashion show, held Saturday at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sibley. The event was organized by McCallum Museum curator Jan Stofferan with help from the museum board and volunteers as part of...
SIBLEY, IA
Cobblestone Days hit road June 16-19

PRIMGHAR—The county seat’s summer bash returns later this month with a full slate of activities in Primghar. Nikki Logan is one of the volunteers heading the event. She is the co-chair of the Primghar Chamber of Commerce, the main sponsor of Cobblestone Days. “It just brings everyone together,”...
PRIMGHAR, IA
Hawarden couple celebrates milestone 50th anniversary

HAWARDEN—Five faces hanging under “Grandma’s brag board” on the wall behind John “Jack” and Cindy Andela’s dining table are just a part of the couple’s legacy — one that’s reached 50 years together Thursday, June 9. Family and friends are...
HAWARDEN, IA
Friday News, June 10

The Judicial District 3b Nominating Commission is choosing a new judge today. The commission is meeting this morning to interview candidates for a vacancy on the bench, following the retirement of Judge Jeffry L Poulson on July 7. There are seven candidates, including Rosanne L Plante of Hinton, Kristine Timmins of Lawton, Robert Tiefenthaler of Sgt Bluff, Thomas Kinstle of Orange City, and three Sioux City candidates – Andrea Buckley, Billy Oyadare, and Sharese Whitesell. The Commission is holding deliberations and voting late this morning. The commission will choose two applicants. Their names will be submitted to Governor Kim Reynolds, who will choose between the two as Poulson’s replacement.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
RiseFest raises an economic impact in Sheldon area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The population of Sheldon, Iowa, should triple in size this weekend as the annual Christian music festival RiseFest returns. The city’s population is about 5,500. RiseFest is expected to draw at least 15,000 music fans with the possibility of 19,000 to 20,000, said Curt Strouth, the community development director for Sheldon Chamber and Development Corporation.
SHELDON, IA
Eagles Club will host Hengeveld benefit

REGIONAL—A benefit will be held Saturday at the Sheldon Eagles Club for a Hartley man facing a second bout with cancer at the age of 26. Branden Hengeveld was diagnosed in February of 2021 with Hodgkin lymphoma and went through six months of chemotherapy. After this treatment, he was given the all-clear in August.
HARTLEY, IA
Two Iowans hurt in southern Minnesota truck crash

STEELE COUNTY, Minn. – Two Iowans are injured after a truck crash in southern Minnesota. The State Patrol says it happened around 1:25 am Saturday on southbound Interstate 35 near mile marker 29 in Steele County. Kyle Seth Skartvedt, 23 of Ames was driving a 2017 Freightliner truck when...
STEELE COUNTY, MN

