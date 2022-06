Core combined with additions of Perry, Paul, play at home helped spark run for Tampa Bay. The Tampa Bay Lighting can do something that hasn't been done in almost 40 years. The Lightning advanced to the Stanley Cup Final with a 2-1 win against the New York Rangers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final on Saturday and seek their third straight title. The last team to win the Cup three straight seasons was the New York Islanders, who won four in a row from 1980-83.

