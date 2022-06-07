ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save money during this Southwest flash sale on late summer and fall flights

By Kristi Palma
The sale ends Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6jRJ_0g3H8GSH00
A Southwest flight prepares to land at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va. in 2021. The Associated Press

If your end-of-the-summer trip or fall trip requires airfare, a Southwest Airlines flash sale this week could save you money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sWvxr_0g3H8GSH00

The low-cost, Dallas-based carrier is offering 40 percent off select flights purchased Tuesday through Thursday for travel between Aug. 16 and Nov. 5. Travel must be booked by Thursday at 11:59 p.m. CDT.

The deal is valid for select continental U.S. and continental U.S. to/from Hawaii; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and international flights. Customers can choose one-way or round-trip Wanna Get Away, Wanna Get Away Plus, Anytime, and Business Select fares. However, seats and days are limited.

“We’re thrilled to offer our customers a substantial discount on our low fares for flights as soon as late summer and into the fall,” said Bill Tierney, Southwest Airlines vice president of marketing and digital experience, in a statement. “This discount on Southwest flights will help make travel more affordable and easier for customers — giving them a great low fare along with two free checked bags, and no change or cancellation fees. All of that coupled with our legendary Hospitality adds up to a great deal.”

In May, the airline introduced its newest fare category, Wanna Get Away Plus, which allows transferable flight credits so customers can transfer an eligible unused flight credit to another traveler for future use.

Travelers must use the promotion code FALL40 when buying the tickets on Southwest.com and the discount is valid on new reservations only.

Southwest and other airlines have cut hundreds of flights this summer due to understaffing.

